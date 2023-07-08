Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face off against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Medvedev moved past Arthur Fery and Adrian Mannarino to make it to the third round, where he was up against Marton Fucsovics. The Russian stumbled early on in the first set and went down a break, from which he never recovered to lose the set.

Medvedev played much better in the second set, with a single break of serve in his favor helping him clinch the set. He continued to dictate terms in the third set as well, snagging a break at the start of it. While he wasted a set point on Fucsovics' serve at 5-3, he closed out the set himself in the following game.

The fourth set played out in a similar manner. Medvedev took an early lead and let go of a couple of match points on Fucsovics' serve at 5-3. Nevertheless, he got the job done in the next game to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Lehecka knocked out Sebastian Ofner and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the third round, where he took on Tommy Paul. The Czech nabbed the first set with ease, breaking his opponent's serve twice to do so. He claimed a closely contested second set by coming out on top in the tie-break.

Paul staged a fightback after that, taking the next couple of sets by gaining the upper hand in the tie-breaks. He even saved a match point in the fourth set. The American's resistance crumbled in the fifth set as Lehecka went on to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Medvedev overcame a sluggish start to defeat Fucsovics. His serve has held up pretty well across his three matches here, averaging around 75% with respect to first serve points won. The Russian struck 34 winners in the last round and almost matched the count with his unforced errors as well.

Lehecka almost let go of a healthy lead against Paul, but staged a nice recovery to emerge victorious. The Czech fired 19 aces and won 83% of his first serve points. He also blasted 63 winners compared to 43 unforced errors.

While Lehecka played some smart attacking tennis, he also made some questionable shot selection at times. He also got a bit tight during important points. These issues won't let him get the better of a player like Medvedev, so he'll need to be more mindful of his tactics.

Despite some poor performaces in the lead-up to Wimbledon, Medvedev seems to be finding his footing on grass now. If he continues to play like this, he should be able to get past Lehecka.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

