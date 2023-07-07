Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday.

Medvedev defeated Arthur Fery to book his place in the second round, where he took on Adrian Mannarino. The two were evenly matched at the start of the first set, but the Russian eventually raised his level. He bagged the last four games of the set to claim it.

Medvedev continued to dominate the proceedings as he raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set. Mannarino brought his momentum to a halt by going on a three-game run, but his resistance didn't last for long. The former US Open champion managed to close out the set on his second try.

Medvedev took an early lead in the third set but couldn't hold on to it. The play was then suspended due to curfew and resumed the following day. The set went into a tie-break, with the Russian gaining the upper hand in it to win 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Fucsovics ousted Tallon Griekspoor to reach the second round, where Marcos Giron awaited him. A closely contested first set went the Hungarian's way as he managed to outfox his opponent in the tie-break.

The second set was more routine, with Fucsovics clinching it comfortably. Giron then came back from a break down in the third set to take it. However, it wasn't the start of a fightback as the Hungarian stepped up in the fourth set to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Medvedev leads Fucsovics 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2020 French Open in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -450 +1.5 (-1000) Over 37.5 (-120) Marton Fucsovics +320 -1.5 (+500) Under 37.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Having lost to Mannarino in the lead-up to Wimbledon, Medvedev would be quite pleased to get a win over him over here. The Russian won 77% of his first serve points and struck 31 winners compared to 27 unforced errors.

Fuscovics was challenged by Giron in the last round, but handled it quite well to emerge victorious. He's a decent server, but against a returner of Medvedev's caliber, he cannot afford any lapses.

The Russian's brand of tennis is not exactly compatible with grass, but he tasted success on clay earlier this season. There's no reason why he wouldn't be able to conquer another surface with some minor adjustments.

Medvedev's more consistent from the baseline and can very well wear Fuscovics down as the match goes on. Expect the Russian to make it through to the next round.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

