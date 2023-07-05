Wimbledon 2023: Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens preview

Donna Vekic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 21 Donna Vekic will face off against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Vekic took on Zhang Shuai in the first round here. The two started the match by trading service breaks. However, the Croat upped her level soon enough and bagged four consecutive games to grab the set.

Vekic was the first to strike in the second set as well, snagging a break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. Zhang had her chances in the next game to get back on serve, but failed to capitalize on the couple of break points she had. The match was over soon after that, with the Croat winning 6-2, 6-3.

Stephens was up against Rebecca Peterson in her opening round contest. The American broke her opponent's serve twice to go 3-0 up in the first set. She gave away one of the breaks, but secured another break of serve to lead 4-1. She then remained in front until the end of the set to claim it.

An early break of serve helped Stephens jump to a 3-1 lead. Peterson fought back to level the score, but the former US Open champion nabbed the next three games to win the match 6-2, 6-3.

Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Vekic leads Stephens 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2018 Pan Pacific Open in straight sets.

Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Donna Vekic Sloane Stephens

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Donna Vekic vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both scored rather comfortable wins to begin their Wimbledon journeys. Vekic won 78% of her first serve points, while hitting 23 winners and committing 13 unforced errors. Stephens' serving stats were weren't as impressive and hit a few more errors than winners.

However, Stephens' game on grass is a bit different as she tries to play a bit more aggressively. She'll need to find that sweet spot between playing attacking tennis and defending well. Vekic is in good form at the moment as she made it to the final of the WTA 500 event in Berlin in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Vekic defeated Stephens at the All England Club back in 2018. Her fast and aggressive brand of tennis works beautifully on grass. Her serve is another asset on the surface and could further sway the tide in her favor.

Stephens is a tough contender to go up against, but is rather inconsistent. If she puts her best foot forward, she's certainly capable of winning this bout, but based on their recent results, Vekic is likely to emerge victorious.

Pick: Donna Vekic to win in straight sets.

