Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Carlos Alcaraz's projected path to final ft. potential SF clash with Daniil Medvedev

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. It marks the first time since 2003 that a member of the Big 4 - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - is not the top seed at SW19.

Widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport, Alcaraz is touted for tennis greatness and has enjoyed a great beginning to his young career. He has particularly made a rousing start to the ongoing season despite starting it belatedly at the Argentina Open.

Although the reigning US Open champion is only 4-2 at Wimbledon, he's coming off his first grasscourt title at Queen's last week. So, without further ado, here's a look at Alcaraz's road to the final as he seeks to become the newest Wimbledon champion.

Carlos Alcaraz's 1R opponent - Jeremy Chardy

Jeremy Chardy shouldn't pose too much of a problem for Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz opens his bid for a second Grand Slam title against French wildcard Jeremy Chardy.

The Frenchman has played sparingly on tour this year, winning only one of his four matches, which came at the Australian Open. Chardy has a rather modest 12-13 record at Wimbledon, where he made the second round in his last appearance in 2021.

Alcaraz has not met Chardy before but should have no problems seeing off the Frenchman to kick off his campaign at SW19.

Possible 2R opponent - Alexandre Muller

Alexandre Muller will enter this tournament after a couple of promising displays on the Challenger Tour

If Alcaraz gets past the first round, his second-round opponent is likely to be Frenchman Alexandre Muller, going purely by ranking.

The World No. 82 has gone 7-5 in 2023, with his last tour match coming in the Roland Garros first round, which he lost. Since then, Muller has played in the Challenger Tour, making the Perugia semifinal and winning at Montechiarugolo. This will be his Wimbledon debut and also his first match on grass.

It's another first-time matchup, but Alcaraz should emerge unscathed to the next round.

Possible 3R opponent - Nicolas Jarry

Nicolas Jarry has enjoyed a solid 2023 season so far

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to meet his first seeded opponent - Nicolas Jarry - in the third round.

Coming off a second-round exit at Eastbourne, the 25th-seeded Jarry is 23-10 on the season, winning titles in Santiago and Geneva. The 27-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal run at Halle.

Jarry has a 1-3 record at the grasscourt Major, with his only win coming in 2021. The Chilean lost his lone meeting to Alcaraz in the Rio de Janeiro semifinals this year and could come up short again.

Possible 4R opponent - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur could pose the first real threat to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon this year

If he reaches the second week at Wimbledon for the second year running, Alcaraz is expected to face a stern challenge from 15th seed Alex de Minaur in a quick reunion.

De Minaur is in the middle of another consistent if not spectacular season, going 21-13, including 5-2 on grass. He made the Queen's final, where he lost to Alcaraz, and the 's-Hertogenbosch quarterfinals.

De Minaur has a 6-4 record at Wimbledon and made the fourth round last year. Alcaraz, though, should win again if they meet at SW19, having won the pair's two previous meetings, including their Queen's clash.

Possible QF opponent - Holger Rune

Holger Rune will pose some problems for Carlos Alcaraz if they meet in the last eight

Carlos Alcaraz could set up a blockbuster quarterfinal with Holger Rune if he makes the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

The sixth seed is 33-12 on the season, making the semifinals at Queen's, where he recorded the first three grasscourt wins of his young career. Rune lost on his Wimbledon debut last year but is expected to make a deep run this time.

The two 20-year-olds have split their two previous meetings. However, considering Alcaraz's marginally superior grasscourt record (9-2), the Spaniard should take a hard-fought win.

Possible SF opponent - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has arguably been the best player on the men's tour this season

The road is only going to get tougher for Carlos Alcaraz as he ventures deep into the draw at SW19.

If he gets past a possible stern test against Rune, third seed Daniil Medvedev could lie in wait in the semifinals. The 2023 match wins leader (41 wins) recently reached the quarterfinals at Halle but has a rather modest 8-4 record at the grasscourt Major.

He made the fourth round in his last appearance in the tournament in 2021. However, considering his rousing start to the season and success across surfaces, the Russian is expected to reach the last four if he negotiates the first few rounds.

Carlos Alcaraz has split his two previous meetings with Daniil Medevedev, including a loss in their lone grasscourt meeting in the Wimbledon second round in 2021. However, Alcaraz is expected to avenge that defeat should the pair meet at SW19 two years later.

Possible Final Opponent - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will enter SW19 aiming to win his fifth Wimbledon title in a row and eighth overall

Second seed Novak Djokovic is quite possibly the man to beat at Wimbledon, having won the last four titles.

Djokovic is seeking to become the first player - male or female - in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He is also searching for a record-equalling eighth title at Wimbledon.

The Serb will enter the upcoming edition of the grasscourt Major on the back of a third triumph at Roland Garros, where he beat an injured Alcaraz in the semifinals. He will take some beating at SW19, where he hasn't lost since 2017.

Carlos Alcaraz has split his two meetings with Novak Djokovic - both on clay. However, their first meeting on grass - even if Alcaraz stays fit - could go the way of Djokovic. This is simply because of the latter's superior grasscourt pedigree, especially at Wimbledon, where he has a stunning 86-10 record.

