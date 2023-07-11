Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: July 13, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova will battle it out for a place in the championship round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Svitolina's road to a second quarterfinal at the venue included wins over Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka. Having knocked out three Grand Slam champions already, she took on four-time Major winner Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

Svitolina was down 5-3 in the first set, but swept the last four games of the set to take it. She trailed by a break yet again in the second set, but managed to level the score. The Ukrainian led 4-1 in the ensuing tie-break, but Swiatek played some inspired tennis to come out on top instead.

Svitolina didn't fester in disappointment and raced to a 5-1 lead in the final set. She wrapped up the match soon after that to win 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 and reach the semifinals here for the second time in her career.

Vondrousova knocked out Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic and Marie Bouzkova to reach the quarterfinals here for the first time. She faced World No. 4 Jessica Pegula for a spot in the last four.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first set, Vondrousova bagged the next four games to go 4-2 up. Pegula claimed the next couple of games to level the score, but the Czech won the next two games to clinch the opener.

Pegula dictated the play in the second set as she captured it with ease. The momentum was on her side as she jumped to a 4-1 lead in the third set. Vondrousova then turned the tables on the American as she reeled off five straight games to win the match 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Svitolina leads Vondrousova 3-2 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at the 2021 Olympics in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both dug deep to win their quarterfinal bouts in three sets. Svitolina won 82% of her first serve points and struck 25 winners and unforced errors apiece. Vondrousova, on the other hand, was more error prone.

While Svitolina's new and improved serve has helped her out a lot, she was vulnerable on her second serve. She won just 39% of points on that and threw in nine double faults as well. Vondrousova will look to capitalize on those openings if the Ukrainian doesn't improve upon them.

While Svitolina is still playing a bit defensively, she's certainly taking matters into her own hands more often. She doesn't wait for an opportunity, but instead creates them to finish off points quickly. Vondrousova's a crafty player who isn't afraid to mix things up to throw her opponents off balance.

Svitolina made a winning start to their rivalry, but has lost her last couple of matches against Vondrousova. However, she seems to be a woman on a mission this week and is likely to get past the Czech to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

