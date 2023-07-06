Wimbledon 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Tiafoe is into the third round.

10th seed Frances Tiafoe takes on 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the second week at Wimbledon.

The tenth-ranked Tiafoe followed up his convincing opening-round win over Yibing Wu with another facile victory in the second round against Dominic Stricker. A day after seeing off the Chinese in his opener, Tiafoe started brightly against Stricker, grabbing the opener in a tiebreak.

The 25-year-old American then took cruise control of the match, dropping four games to take a two-set lead. In a lopsided third set, Tiafoe conceded only two games as he brought up his 30th win of the season in 40 matches. In the process, he improves to 10-5 at SW19.

Meanwhile, World No. 24 Dimitrov also enjoyed a comfortable outing against Ilya Ivashka in the second round. After dropping three games in the opener, a more competitive second set ensued - where Ivashka extended the Bulgarian to four games. However, Dimitrov managed to win the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 22-12 on the season and 18-12 at Wimbledon.

Tiafoe said ahead of his meeting with Dimitrov:

"I have a tonne of belief that I can be here deep in the second week and really contend for this thing. I'm just getting the proper rest and being a pro's pro, and hopefully the stars align."

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Tiafoe has won only one of the pair's three meetings but did emerge victorious in their last clash in the Australian fourth round in 2019 in four sets. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov is into the second round.

Both Tiafoe and Dimitrov are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles.

Both can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well. However, Dimitrov takes the edge because of his marginally superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass. Dimitrov is 41-30 on the surface, while Tiafoe is 21-14.

Interestingly, both men are yet to drop a set in two matches, but the more experienced Bulgarian could spring the upset.

Pick: Dimitrov in four sets

