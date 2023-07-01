Wimbledon 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu

Date: July 4, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu preview

Tiafoe at the 2023 BOSS Open.

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will lock horns with Yibing Wu in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Tiafoe started his grass season by participating in the Boss Open. He defeated Jiri Lehecka, Lorenzo Musetti, Marton Fucsovics and Jan-Lennard Struff to win the title. It was his second title of the year and his first on grass. The American cracked the top 10 of the ATP rankings on the back of his title-winning run.

Tiafoe then participated in the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club. He scored a comfortable straight sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round, but lost to compatriot Sebastian Korda in the next round. Tiafoe competed in an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic after that, but failed to outplay the Serb.

Wu, meanwhile, knocked out last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrigios in the first round of the Boss Open. He gave Fucscovics a tough fight in the next round, but lost to him in three sets. The Chinese youngster faced Andrey Rublev in the opening round of the Halle Open, but suffered another three-set loss.

Wu's next tournament was the Rothesay International at Eastbourne. He drew eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round and fell to him in two close sets. His record on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon stands at 1-3.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -550 +1.5 (-1100) Over 37.5 (-110) Yibing Wu +350 -1.5 (+525) Under 37.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Yibing Wu prediction

Yibing Wu at the 2023 Italian Open.

Aside from a win over an injured Kyrgios, Wu hasn't won a match on grass this season. Tiafoe, on the other hand, secured a title on the surface and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.

Tiafoe's serve and forehand when working in tandem are tough to counter. He's got a flair for shotmaking as well, making him a crowd favorite too. Wu fought well in his recent losses, that too against quality players, but came up short in the end. He's got the game, but is yet to execute it to perfection.

Based on their recent results, the outcome is biased heavily in Tiafoe's favor. The American has been playing well, so losing this contest would be considered quite the upset.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes