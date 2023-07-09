Wimbledon 2023: Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 6 Holger Rune will lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Rune knocked out George Loffhagen and Roberto Carballes Baena to make it to the third round. He faced 31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the fourth round.

Rune was off to a great start as he bagged four games in a row to nab the opener. While initially he was able to overcome a break deficit in the second set, he couldn't do the same once again, which cost him the set. Davidovich Fokina captured the third set as well to put himself in the driver's seat.

This marked the start of Rune's comeback. He claimed the fourth set to level the proceedings and then saved a couple of match points at 5-4 in the final set. In the ensuing tie-break, the Danish youngster was down 8-5 but flipped the script on his opponent to complete a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8) comeback win.

Dimitrov scored wins over Sho Shimabukaro and Ilya Ivashka to set up a third-round contest against World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe. The Bulgarian was in command of the match from start to finish.

Dimitrov clinched the first couple of sets on Saturday and led 2-1 in the third set before the play was suspended for the day. He picked up from where he left off on Sunday as he went on to win the match 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Rune escaped by the skin of his teeth in the previous round. While he showed plenty of grit to come out on top, he was also helped by Davidovich Fokina losing the plot completely towards the end. The Dane fired 19 aces, but also threw in nine double faults.

Rune struck 61 winners and committed four less unforced errors than that. Dimitrov, on the other hand, played a flawless match to oust Tiafoe. He didn't face a single break point, hit 13 aces and won a massive 93% of his first serve points. The Bulgarian blasted 33 winners against just 14 unforced errors.

Dimitrov has utilized the backhand slice quite effectively so far, using it to win points or set up a forehand winner. Rune is likely to be aware of the tactic, but could find it tough to counter it given how well the Bulgarian has employed it.

Having breezed through the draw so far, Rune will be Dimitrov's toughest test yet. But if he continues to play like this, he should be able to get the better of his younger opponent.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.

