Wimbledon 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Hurkacz at the 2023 BOSS Open 2023.

World No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Hurkacz has won one title so far this season, which was at the Open 13 Provence. His other notable results include a fourth round showing at the Australian Open and the semifinals of the United Cup.

Hurkacz kicked off his grass swing on a strong note by reaching the semifinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. His title defense at the Halle Open was cut short in the second round by Tallon Greikspoor. A former semifinalist at Wimbledon, he'll now be aiming for another memorable run at the venue.

Ramos-Vinolas has just six wins to his name this year and all of them have been on clay. Four of those victories came back in February, with his most recent win coming at the Italian Open in May.

Following a first round exit from the French Open, Ramos-Vinolas competed in a couple of Challenger events on clay with mixed results. The Mallorca Open was the only grass tournament he participated in. The Spaniard lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Hurkacz leads Ramos-Vinolas 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Canadian Open in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -1400 +1.5 (-5000) Over 34.5 (-105) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +700 -1.5 (+900) Under 34.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the 2023 Italian Open.

Ramos-Vinolas has had a year to forget so far as he has accumulated just a handful of wins. Hurkacz's results have been quite up and down, but compared to the Spaniard, he has performed a lot better.

Hurkacz has coasted on the back of his strong serve during his recent matches on grass. However, he hasn't been able to compliment it with his ground game. Quite a few of his matches have gone the distance and has played plenty of tie-breaks this season as well.

Ramos-Vinolas wins this season have been on clay and he hasn't progressed beyond the first round of Wimbledon since 2017. His brand of tennis is suited for clay and with his rather poor form at the moment, he's unlikely to offer any meaningful resistance to bother Hurkacz.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

