Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lin Zhu

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Lin Zhu preview

2023 French Open - Day 14

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Lin Zhu in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Swiatek is in the midst of another successful season, chalking up 38 wins from 44 matches, including titles at the Qatar Open, the Stuttgart Open and, most recently, the French Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at the Bad Homburg Open. She defeated Tatjana Maria, Jil Teichmann and Anna Blinkova but had to withdraw from the tournament due to illness (suspected food poisoning).

Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day 7

Lin Zhu, meanwhile, has had a decent season, amassing 17 wins from 28 matches, including a title-winning run at the Thailand Open in February. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the semifinals at the Monterrey Open.

Zhu will enter Wimbledon on the back of a second-round exit at the Nottingham Open and a semifinal run at the Birmingham Classic last week. She defeated the likes of Magda Linette and Katie Boulter en route to the last four but eventually fell to Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek vs Lin Zhu head-to-head

Swiatek and Zhu have never met before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Lin Zhu odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Iga Swiatek Lin Zhu

(Odds will be added when released)

Iga Swiatek vs Lin Zhu prediction

Women's French Open winner: Photocall

Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite heading into this encounter even though grass is her least favorite surface.

The Pole is known for her powerful groundstrokes and exceptional court coverage. Her aggressive playing style and ability to hit winners from anywhere on the court make her a tough opponent. With an accurate serve and eagle-eyed shot-making, the World No.1 is likely to apply relentless pressure on Zhu's defensive game.

Zhu possesses a versatile playing style with a focus on consistency and strategic shot placement. Her crafty gameplay and ability to construct points could trouble Swiatek if she is slightly off her game.

However, Swiatek's exceptional form, recent triumphs at Major tournaments and eagerness to prove herself on grass give her a significant advantage. Zhu may struggle to cope with the Pole's relentless firepower and consistency.

Swiatek's exceptional ability to dictate play should result in a comfortable victory in the first round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes