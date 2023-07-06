Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (30) Petra Martic

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic preview

Swiatek is into the third round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek continues her Wimbledon campaign against 30th seed Petra Martic as she eyes a spot in the second week.

World No. 1 Swiatek was at her dominant best against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Wednesday. Swiatek burst out of the blocks from the get-go, dropping only two sets in a lopsided opener.

Sorribes Tormo wilted under the relentless onslaught, failing to win a game in the second, as the World No. 1 stormed into the third round having dropped just six games all week.

Swiatek has now recorded 40 wins on the season and is 7-3 at Wimbledon. In the process, she became the youngest player in 15 years (Maria Sharapova) to register 20 bagel sets in Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, the 29th-ranked Martic had a far tougher outing against Diane Perry in the second round. The Croat made a slow start, dropping the opener for the loss of four games.

To her credit, though, Martic fought back, dropping three games apiece in the next two sets to book a third-round date with Swiatek.

She's now 19-14 in 2023, with her 50th win in Grand Slams. She improves to 16-10 at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round last year.

It's also the first time in three Grand Slams this year that Martic has made it past the second round, having fallen in that round at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Swiatek has won both her meetings with Martic, including the pair's last clash in the Madrid quarterfinals this year, in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic odds

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic prediction

Martic is into the third round.

Both Swiatek and Martic are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the biggest servers in the sport, hits big off either flank, and has elite athleticism.

Martic, meanwhile, has more modest attributes. However, grass is not Swiatek's forte, so the Croat will fancy her chances.

Nevertheless, she faces a tall task, considering Swiatek's two dominant wins this week. Expect more of the same against Martic.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets.

