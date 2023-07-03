Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Sinner is into the second round.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will take on Argentine veteran Diego Schwartzman in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday.

World No. 8 Sinner made an emphatic start to his quest to land a maiden Grand Slam title, comprehensively beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo on a rain-hit opening day at SW19.

Returning to the event after squandering a two-set lead in the quarterfinal against eventual champion Novak Djokovic a year ago, the 21-year-old Sinner was dialled in from the get-go. The Italian conceded only two games in each set, sealing victory in 89 minutes to roll into the second round.

Sinner is now 33-10 on the season and 5-2 at Wimbledon, with four of those wins coming last year during his run to the last eight.

Meanwhile, the 98th-ranked Schwartzman improved to 9-16 in 2023 by seeing off Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. In a lopsided opening set, the Argentine bagelled his opponent.

Kecmanonic offered sterner resistance in the next two sets - taking a combined seven games - but the outcome of the contest was never in doubt. With the win, Schwartzman is now 7-7 at the grasscourt Major, having made the second round last year. He had made the third round in his two previous appearances.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Sinner has won all three of his matches against Schwartzman without dropping a set. Their last clash was in the Barcelona second round this year. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Schwartzman is back in the second round.

Both Sinner and Schwartzman are quintessentially baseliners. The Italian, though, takes the edge because of his superior consistency and experience, but their grasscourt pedigree is similar.

Sinner is 8-7 on grass - with five of those wins coming at Wimbledon - while Schwartzman is 10-15. The Italian, though, has had a deeper run at SW-19 than Schwartzman and has had the latter's number.

The trend should continue in their first grasscourt meeting as Sinner looks to return to the third round.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

