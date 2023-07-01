Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo preview

Sinner opens his campaign on Monday.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will get his Wimbledon campaign up and running against young Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

World No. 8 Sinner has been the epitome of consistency this season, winning 32 of his 42 matches, reaching at least the quarterfinals on all three surfaces and winning one title.

The 21-year-old Italian is coming off a quarterfinal run at Halle, where he lost to eventual winner Alexander Bublik. Jannik Sinner also made the last eight the preceding week at 's-Hertogenbosch.

The reigning Montpellier champion has a 4-2 record at Wimbledon. All four wins came last year during his run to the quarterfinals, where he led eventual champion Novak Djokovic by two sets before running out of steam.

Meanwhile, the 110th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo has won only three of his eight matches in 2023. The 21-year-old's last appearance on tour was an opening-round loss at Rome, while his last win came in the opening round a Santiago.

His two other wins came at the Argentina Open in Buenos, where Cerundolo made it to the quarterfinals. The Argentine is making his Wimbledon main draw debut after losing in the first round of qualifying in 2021.

Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo head-to-head

The two players haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo

The odds will be updated when they release.

Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo prediction

Both Sinner and Cerundolo are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Sinner has an effective all-court game and has a big serve, powerful groundstrokes off either flank and good movement. Cerundolo, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.

Moreover, the Italian takes the clear edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass. Sinner is 7-7 on grass, while the younger brother of Francisco Cerundolo hasn't played on the surface before.

Considering the above factors, Sinner should have no problems seeing off the grasscourt debutant.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

