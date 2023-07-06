Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys preview

Sinner is into the third round.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner takes on unseeded Frenchman Quentin Halys as a place in the second week at Wimbledon beckons.

The eighth-ranked Sinner followed up his comprehensive opening-round win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo with another facile win against another Argentine, Diego Schwartzman.

In a tight opening set, Sinner made his move at 5-5 to serve out a one-set lead. The Italian then took stranglehold of the contest, dropping just three games in the next two sets. That included losing his serve at 2-2 before Sinner reeled off the next four games to register his 34th match of the season.

It was an imperious performance from the 21-year-old, as he fired 14 aces, won 80% of his first-serve points, and fired 37 winners.

The Italian is now 6-2 at Wimbledon, where he made the quarterfinals last year. Sinner led eventual champion Novak Djokovic by two sets before running out of steam.

Meanwhile, World No. 79 Halys beat Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets to book his meeting with Sinner.

The Frenchman dropped three sets in the opener before conceding just one game to take a commanding two-set lead. It was more of the same story in the third, as Halys dropped four games to improve to 14-13 on the season and 3-1 at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner Quentin Halys

The odds will be updated when they release.

Jannik Sinner vs Quentin Halys prediction

Halys is into the second round.

Both Sinner and Halys like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Sinner is a big server, a powerful hitter off either flank, and moves well, while Halys has more modest weapons. The Italian also takes the edge in terms of his consistency, experience, and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has a 9-7 record, while Halys is 4-3.

If that's not enough, Sinner hasn't dropped a set in two matches this week, while Halys has dropped one. Considering these factors, the Italian should register another win.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes