Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Wimbledon 2023

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin

Date: July 11, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin preview

Jannik Sinner plaus a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner, the eighth seed, will cross racquets with Roman Safiullin in an anticipated quarter-final match-up on Tuesday.

Sinner, now in his second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been in top form in the tournament. In a fiercely fought battle, he ousted 54th-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round.

While he didn't drop a set, the Italian faced stiff resistance from Galan as he displayed uncharacteristic emotion during a first-set tiebreak dispute.

Sinner's resolve remained unwavering, though, and despite losing an early break in the second set, he overcame to clinch the match. The Italian's elegant tennis shone through as he maintained a firm grasp on the match's lead.

On the other hand, Roman Safiullin made Wimbledon history by becoming the first debutant since Nick Kyrgios in 2014 and the 12th man overall to reach the quarterfinals.

The Russian showcased his tenacity after an early setback against 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round on Sunday. Despite losing the first set 3-6, Safiullin held firm, capitalizing on Shapovalov's missteps to clinch the following sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

An unfortunate injury further hampered Shapovalov's challenge in the fourth set, and Safiullin took full advantage to secure his spot in the quarter-finals.

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

This encounter marks the second face-off between Sinner and Safiullin. The Italian leads the head-to-head 1-0. Their only previous clash occurred at the ATP Cup in Sydney, with Sinner prevailing in straight sets, 7-6(6), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin odds

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Roman Safiullin proceeds to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2023

In this highly anticipated quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2023, the world awaits to see whether Jannik Sinner can maintain his edge over Roman Safiullin. While the former holds a 1-0 advantage from their previous clash in Sydney, this is the first meeting on grass, a significant variable to consider.

Although Safiullin is a newcomer to this stage, his run in the tournament exhibits his readiness to compete at this level, making him a worthy adversary.

Sinner, the former Wimbledon runner-up, has a strong baseline game and serves well, key attributes for a competitive grass court player. However, having dealt with intense matches previously, he may find the quick turnaround challenging.

Contrarily, Safiullin comes into the match with a buoyant spirit following his triumphant run. His resolute performance in the face of adversity in previous rounds, notably against Shapovalov, underscores his potential.

With his penchant for hard-hitting, flat strokes, he could find the quick grass surface to his liking.

Their prior meeting saw Sinner as the victor, but Safiullin will surely aim to avenge this loss. Safiullin will need to exploit the occasional vulnerabilities in Sinner's game while minimizing his own unforced errors. If he does so, he might very well turn the tables this time around but it appears unlikely.

Prediction: Sinner in four sets.

