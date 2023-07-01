Wimbledon 2023: John Isner vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: John Isner vs Jaume Munar

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

John Isner vs Jaume Munar preview

Isner kickstarts his Wimbledon campaign on Monday.

John Isner will take on Spain's Jaume Munar in an all-unseeded first-round matchup at Wimbledon.

The 103rd-ranked Isner has won only four of his 12 matches this year and is yet to play during the grasscourt swing. He has lost his last six matches, including the Dallas final against China's Yibing Wu, where he squandered championship points.

All four of the American' wins in 2023 have come at Dallas during his run to the final, having opened his season with losses at Auckland and the Australian Open. Isner, though, has a decent record at Wimbledon, going 18-13.

He made the third round last year, losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, having made the semifinals in 2018.

Meanwhile, World No. 108 Munar has only fared slightly better than Isner this season, going 9-14. Like his opponent, the Spaniard hasn't played on grass this year.

Munar is coming off a first-round loss at the Parma-Montechiarugolo Challenger after making the last eight at Perugia and Heilbronn. Those results were preceded by an opening-round loss at Roland Garros.

His best result this year is a semifinal run at Santiago and a run to the fourth round in Madrid after making the Girona Challenger quarterfinal. Munar has a 1-3 record at Wimbledon, with that win coming last year before he lost to Cameron Norrie in five sets in the second round.

John Isner vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) John Isner Jaume Munar

The odds will be updated when they release.

John Isner vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar hasn't played on grass this year.

Both Isner and Munar look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Isner has one of the most potent serves in the sport, hits powerfully off both flanks and moves well for his height. Munar, meanwhile, has more modest weapons and is largely a counterpuncher.

Moreover, Isner has proven grasscourt pedigree, going 53-27 on the surface and winning four titles, while Munar has won only one of his nine matches on grass. Considering their respective records, there should be only one winner here.

Pick: John Isner in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes