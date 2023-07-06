Wimbledon 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Lorenzo Musetti vs (17) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Top 20 players Lorenzo Musetti and Hubert Hurkacz are set to duke it out in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday.

A straight-sets win over Juan Pablo Varillas put Musetti into the second round, where he faced Jaume Munar. The Italian struck first in the opening set as he went up a break, and then defended his lead well enough to capture the set.

Munar was able to keep up with Musetti about halfway through the second set, after which the latter bagged four straight games to take the set. The third set was quite lop-sided as the 21-year old dropped just one game in it to win the match 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Hurkacz defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets to reach the second round, where he was up against Jan Choinski. A single break of serve in each of the first two sets helped the Pole clinch them.

The third set was more competitive. While there were no breaks of serve, Hurkacz saved three set points to force a tie-break. The 26-year old came out on top in it to win the contest 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Musetti leads Hurkacz 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Rotterdam Open in three sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti +125 -1.5 (+220) Over 40.5 (-125) Hubert Hurkacz -160 +1.5 (-350) Under 40.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both have played quite well this week. Hurkacz's huge serve has helped him out a lot. He fired 18 aces and won 85% of his first serve points in the previous round. Musetti's serving stats were decent, though he did throw in 10 double faults. Both struck more winners than unforced errors as well.

While Musetti leads their rivalry, Hurkacz won their only prior contest on grass, which took place at Wimbledon a couple of years ago. The latter's a better player on the surface, which could turn the tide in his favor even if he finds himself in hot waters.

Musetti's flair for shotmaking leads to some highlight worthy winners. At times his ground game is more stable compared to Hurkacz, but both are equally capable of committing some grave mistakes. However, based on their past results here, the Pole seems to be the clear standout to emerge victorious.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in four sets.

