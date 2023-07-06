Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Madison Keys plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Madison Keys, the 25th seed at Wimbledon 2023, squares off against Viktorija Golubic in a compelling third-round match on July 7.

Keys, hailing from the United States and currently sitting at No. 18 in the world rankings, made an impressive start to the tournament, sailing past Sonay Kartal 6-0, 6-3 in the initial match.

Despite 28 unforced errors, Keys' 71% successful first serve points and 26 winning shots helped clinch the victory. 2023 is proving to be a year of improvement for Keys, with a current record of 22 wins against 8 losses looking promising compared to her 30-20 finish last year.

Keys enters Wimbledon with a morale boost from her recent victory in WTA Eastbourne, where she ousted formidable opponents like Petra Martic, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina.

Her impressive runs to the quarterfinals in Charleston and Dubai also add to her strong form this season.

On the other side of the court, World No. 139 Golubic also had a decent start at the London Slam, prevailing over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-6(4).

Starting as a qualifier, the Swiss player demonstrated her tenacity by overcoming challenges from Mirjam Bjorklund, Naiktha Bains, and Despina Papamichail.

Her 2023 season records stand at 15 wins and 13 losses, with some untimely exits marring her year. However, the green grass offered some solace for Golubic with quarterfinal finishes in ITF Surbiton and WTA Nottingham, where she defeated Jeil Teichmann and Donna Vekic.

Still, her track record in the season's preceding Slams has been lackluster, failing to progress beyond the first round.

Yet, it's worth noting that it was on this very surface that Golubic had her best Major showing, reaching the quarterfinals in 2021.

Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Golubic holds a 3-1 advantage over Keys in their previous encounters. Their latest clash was at the 2022 Tallinn Open, where Golubic triumphed 6-3, 6-2.

Their paths crossed at Wimbledon 2021, with Golubic edging past Keys in the fourth round, recording a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory.

Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Keys Viktorija Golubic

Odds will be updated when available.

Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Viktorija Golubic in action at Wimbledon 2023

Although Keys has faced defeat in her last three encounters with Golubic, her recent form suggests a potential shift in the dynamics.

She has been delivering impressive performances lately, not conceding a single set in her recent string of victories and playing some of her best tennis in years.

Meanwhile, Golubic, who has demonstrated her comfort on the grass courts, could pose significant challenges for Keys.

The Swiss player's previous wins over Keys, coupled with her quarterfinal achievement on grass in 2021, demonstrate her potential to compete strongly in this match.

However, Keys' current momentum, reinforced by her triumph at WTA Eastbourne, might give her the edge. Golubic, despite her skills, might struggle to match the firepower of Keys when the American is in top form.

This match could be a thrilling encounter. While an upset is plausible, considering Golubic's history against Keys, the American's current form also signals a potential turnaround.

Pick: Madison Keys in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes