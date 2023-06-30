Wimbledon 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Eighth seed Maria Sakkari will open her Wimbledon 2023 campaign in a tricky first-round showdown with World No. 35 Marta Kostyuk.

Sakkari is coming into the grasscourt Major with a 24-13 win-loss record for the year. In what has been an inconsistent season for the Greek, she has made five semifinals, with the latest one coming in her most recent event in Berlin.

The three wins on grass in the German capital came after an early exit in her first grasscourt tournament of the year at Nottingham and should boost her confidence ahead of Wimbledon.

Barbora Krejcikova (L) & Marta Kostyuk with the doubles trophy in Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Marta Kostyuk, a 21-year-old rising star from Ukraine, meanwhile, has won fewer matches than Sakkari this year, but has lifted trophies in both the singles and doubles disciplines.

Kostyuk's singles glory came at the WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas, in March. Other than that, the youngster also made a couple of quarterfinals earlier in the year at Adelaide and Hua Hin. She is, however, on a three-match losing streak in singles heading to London.

While Kostyuk was ousted in the first round on the grass of Birmingham in singles, her doubles journey in that WTA 250 tournament turned out to be memorable. Partnering veteran Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the 28th-ranked doubles ace went on to collect the trophy.

Kostyuk will now hope to translate that success into singles as she launches her campaign at Wimbledon.

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Sakkari has a perfect 2-0 record against Kostyuk in their head-to-head, having won both their encounters so far in straight sets. While their first meeting was at the US Open in 2021, their most recent showdown took place in Guadalajara a year later.

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Sakkari attempts to strike the ball at the bett1open 2023 Berlin

Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk have come into Wimbledon in contrasting form as far as their singles matches are concerned.

Sakkari played excellent first-strike tennis in her last two grasscourt victories against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Marketa Vondrousova, winning 78% and 74% of her first-serve points, respectively.

The World No. 8 has to keep up the intensity against Kostyuk right from the start and not let the Ukrainian get comfortable. Armed with an aggressive game and a solid backhand, the rising star doesn't hold back and sometimes that itself paves the way for her downfall. Although she has shown a lot of promise, Kostyuk continues to blow hot and cold.

Additionally, the Ukrainian is relatively inexperienced on grass, having won only five out of 11 matches so far on the surface. Once she crumbles, Sakkari will blaze her way to a win.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

