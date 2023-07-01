Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Date: July 4, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech preview

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur will begin her quest for her maiden Grand Slam crown against World No. 68 Magdalena Frech on Tuesday, July 4.

Jabeur has somewhat struggled to match the high of the 2022 season which saw her reach a couple of Major finals. The Tunisian did taste title glory on the green clay of Charleston, which so far remains her best performance of the year.

Other than that, she made the semifinals at Adelaide and Stuttgart before a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open for her best-ever showing at the claycourt Major.

It's the grass season that has turned out to be the most disappointing for the World No. 6 so far. Jabeur saw her Berlin title defense crashing to a premature end in the first round. At Eastbourne, she was handily beaten by Camila Giorgi in the Round of 16.

Jabeur is thus heading to Wimbledon with just a solitary grasscourt win under her belt — not the ideal preparation before defending final points at the Slam.

Magdalena French in action at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Magdalena Frech, meanwhile, is a 25-year-old Polish professional with five ITF titles and one WTA 125 title on her resume. She has been gradually rising up the ranking charts over the last couple of years.

Frech's best showing at a Grand Slam incidentally came at Wimbledon last year, where she made the third round of a Major for the first time in her career. She has backed it up with a strong showing on grass so far this year.

After reaching the quarterfinals at Nottingham, she qualified for the Birmingham event and made the last eight yet again in back-to-back weeks. Frech stretched eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko to three sets in the latter before bowing out.

Eastbourne, however, was an exception for the Pole, where she exited in the qualifying rounds.

Frech's consistency in the last few weeks has now been rewarded with a rise to a career-high world ranking of 68.

Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Jabeur has a 1-0 lead over Frech in their head-to-head. Their solitary meeting so far came at Indian Wells earlier this year, where the Tunisian stormed back from a set down to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur Magdalena Frech

(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Ons Jabeur practises ahead of Wimbledon 2023

With both players adept to the quicker surfaces, this has the makings of a thriller. Ranking and experience-wise, it is of course Jabeur who has the advantage. However, her last few matches don't inspire much confidence.

Frech, on the other hand, is arriving in this match with oodles of self-belief thanks to her recent exploits. She has a game tailored for success on grass. The Pole does manage to get some free points off her serve and likes to occasionally throw in the slice that makes her game even more effective on such a low-bouncing surface.

Frech was able to take a set off Jabeur in their last meeting and has a very good chance of making an encore. However, that is where her challenge is likely to end.

Albeit not in the best of form, Jabeur's exquisite movement and tactical acumen will likely give her an edge in this contest. She will look to punctuate her heavy hitting with her an array of slices and dropshots to make life difficult for her opponent. The Tunisian might need time to figure out Frech but once she does, she should be able to come through.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

