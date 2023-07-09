Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (9) Petra Kvitova

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 6 Ons Jabeur will square off against two-time Major champion Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Jabeur scored straight-sets wins over Magdalena Frech and Zhuoxuan Bai to reach the third round. She faced 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu for a place in the fourth round.

Andreescu played a fantastic first set to capture it and take the lead in the match. Jabeur then stepped up her game to clinch the second set and level the proceedings. The Tunisian trailed 3-1 in the final set, but claimed five of the next six games to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory.

Kvitova knocked out Jasmine Paolini and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to set up a third-round date against Natalija Stevanovic. The Czech dropped her serve at the start of the first set to fall behind 2-1. She then turned the tables on her opponent by breaking her serve twice to nab the set.

Kvitova led by a break twice in the second set, but Stevanovic fought back to level the score on each occasion. The 33-year old then secured a break of serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. She stepped up to serve out the match in the next game and after saving three break points, got the job done on her fourth match point to win 6-3, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

Kvitova leads Jabeur 4-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in three sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur +140 -1.5 (+225) Over 22.5 (-105) Petra Kvitova -110 +1.5 (-350) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both players were put to the test in the previous round, but managed to overcome their opponents to taste victory. Jabeur won 81% of her first serve points, a lot more than Kvitova's 63%. However, the latter's count of 40 winners was higher than the former's 30.

Kvitova won both of her Major titles at Wimbledon, along with four more titles on grass. Jabeur reached the final here last year and has won a couple of titles on the surface as well.

This match will be a battle between Kvitova's power-packed game against Jabeur's finesse. The Czech is likely to have the upper hand in baseline duels. The Tunisian, on the other hand, will look to make the most of her drop shots and disrupt her opponent's rhythm with her variety.

The two are among the best grass court players on the tour. This is a contest that could swing either way. However, considering Kvitova's winning record against Jabeur and her history at the venue, it's tough not to back her to come through.

Pick: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets.

