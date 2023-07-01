Wimbledon 2023: Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview

Petra Martić plays a forehand at Rothesay International Eastbourne

Petra Martić, the 30th seed, is set to kick off her Wimbledon journey after her quarterfinal run in Eastbourne, where she fell to Madison Keys. With a 17-14 season record, Martić's performance on grass is respectable at 3-2.

Her standout accomplishment in 2023 was reaching the Linz finals, where Anastasia Potapova bested her.

Her opponent, 18-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, currently holds her career's highest ranking at No. 49. Despite a mixed season record of 15–17, she echoes Martić's 3-2 grass court record.

Recently, Fruhvirtova fell in the Eastbourne qualifiers' second round to Xiyu Wang. Her peak performance this year was in the Birmingham quarterfinals, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova.

Delving into Martić's last ten matches, she's split evenly between wins and losses. The first set proved decisive, with victories and defeats accounting for half.

Over these ten matches, she played an average of 22.8 games, claiming 10.7 overall wins and 4.6 first-game wins. She won 2-0 twice (40%) and 2-1 thrice (60%), with losses split into 80% (2-0) and 20% (2-1).

Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, has seen slightly less success recently, with 4 victories against 6 losses. She won the first set four times.

In her last ten matches, an average of 16.9 games were played, securing 7.8 overall wins and 3.9 first-game wins. All her victories were 2-0, whereas all her losses were also 2-0.

Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

Petra Martić holds a 1-0 lead in head-to-head encounters with Linda Fruhvirtova. Their sole match took place in Monastir in 2022, where Martić emerged victorious 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. They are yet to meet on a grass court.

Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Petra Martić Linda Fruhvirtova

Odds will be updated when available

Petra Martić vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Linda Fruhvirtova at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

In their upcoming Wimbledon first-round face-off, Martić enjoys the advantage of experience and a previous victory against Fruhvirtova.

Martić, armed with powerful groundstrokes, is no stranger to grass courts, as reflected in her 3-2 record this season.

On the other hand, Fruhvirtova, despite her relatively limited experience, holds an identical 3-2 record on grass this season, indicating her adaptation to the surface.

Her quarterfinal run at Birmingham has shown her potential, and she'll be entering Wimbledon aiming to carry this momentum forward.

The match could turn into an engaging battle if Fruhvirtova can exploit Martić's vulnerabilities and control her own unforced errors. It's worth noting that their only previous encounter was a hard-fought contest, with Martić ultimately prevailing.

Their grass court performances and recent form suggest the potential for a close contest. If Fruhvirtova can tap into her performance at Birmingham and maintain consistency, an upset isn't off the table.

Pick: Martić to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes