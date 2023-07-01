Wimbledon 2023: Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson preview

The opening round of Wimbledon 2023 will witness an intriguing match-up between World No. 38 Sloane Stephens and World No. 72 Rebecca Peterson on July 3rd.

Stephens, making her Wimbledon debut this year, has an impressive 17-12 win-loss record in 2023. She last competed in Paris, where Aryna Sabalenka ended her journey in the fourth round with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory on June 4th.

Before her setback in Paris, Stephens had a triumphant run in Malo, securing the title with a clinical 6-3, 6-4 victory over Greetje Minnen.

On the other hand, Peterson enters the Wimbledon arena after a first-round defeat to Ashlyn Krueger in Hertogenbosch on June 13th. Despite her 6-1, 6-2 loss, Peterson has maintained a solid 20-9 win-loss record this season.

Her best performances include reaching the finals in W60 Orlando and Merida. Peterson's performance on grass, however, has been less impressive, with a winning percentage of 42.9% in service games.

Stephens' recent 10-match record boasts seven wins, with her scoring six victories in the first set and averaging 20.3 games per match. She secured 71.4% of her victories with a 2-0 score and lost all three matches with a 2-0 score.

In contrast, Peterson has five wins and five losses in her last ten matches, securing the first set four times.

With an average of 22 games per match, Peterson's winning breakdown reveals 40% of victories with a 2-0 score, whereas her losses largely came from a 2-0 defeat at 80%.

Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

The upcoming Wimbledon match will mark the second encounter between Sloane Stephens and Rebecca Peterson.

Peterson holds a 1-0 advantage from their previous meeting in Washington's first round in 2019, where she emerged victorious with a 6-2, 7-5 scoreline.

This will be their first face-off on a grass court.

Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson odds

Sloane Stephens vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

Although Rebecca Peterson has an edge over Sloane Stephens based on their only prior encounter, the dynamics of this grass-court match at Wimbledon 2023 could be different.

Stephens, with her robust 17-12 record for the year, might be expected to take command. However, this will be her maiden match on grass this season, which could potentially leave room for some initial jitters.

Peterson, on the other hand, enters with a 20-9 win-loss record, despite an early loss in her last grass-court match. Having played and lost once on grass this year, she might have had the opportunity to tune her game for this faster surface.

This will be a match of strategic dominance. If Peterson can consistently pressure Stephens' game and minimize her own unforced errors, a surprise might be on the cards.

Conversely, if Stephens can overcome her grass-court inexperience and leverage her higher win ratio, the scales might tip in her favor.

Pick: Peterson to win in straight sets.

