Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem are set to duke it out in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The first half of the season saw Tsitsipas post some strong results, though a title eluded him. He reached the finals of the Australian Open and the Barcelona Open, but lost to Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

Tsitsipas posted some strong results during the clay swing, capping it off wth a quarterfinal finish at the French Open. However, the grass season hasn't gone as per the Greek's plans so far. He failed to win a match at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, going down to Richard Gasquet in three sets.

Tsitsipas defeated Gregoire Barrere to notch his first win on the surface this season, but was knocked out by Nicholas Jarry in the next round. His title defense at the Mallorca Open ended rather quickly as he left the tournament without winning a match this time.

After a strong finish to 2022, Thiem has struggled to replicate the same level of success this season. A couple of quarterfinals during the clay swing remain the highlight of his year so far. The Austrian competed at the Halle Open in order to get ready for Wimbledon, but was ousted by Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

The two are familiar rivals, having faced off nine times prior to this. Thiem leads Tsitsipas 5-4 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Thiem prediction

Dominic Thiem at the 2023 French Open.

Thiem has won just seven matches this year, while Tsitsipas has racked up 32 wins. Both players are low on form given how they've played on grass over the last few weeks.

Tsitsipas ideally should execute the backhand slice quite easily given his one-handed stance, but fails to do the same. He has regressed quite a bit with respect to his backhand wing this year. Better players have had a field day with that glaring weakness in his game.

Thiem has struggled to put together a good run this season. His shotmaking has been all over the place, with brief patches of excellence followed by the most basic of errors. Neither of them are their generation's leading force on grass based on their history on the surface.

Tsitsipas' recent results indicate a worrying trend, but Thiem has been no better. This is a good opportunity for both to notch up much-needed win. The Greek has had a better year so far and that makes him a slight favorite to make it through this contest.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

