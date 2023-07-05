Wimbledon 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Mikael Ymer in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Fritz's campaign at the All England Club started against Yannick Hanfmann on Monday. The American initially let go of his lead in the first set, but secured another break of serve towards the end to clinch the opener.

Fritz was unable to counter Hanfmann's game in a significant manner after that as the latter put himself in the lead by claiming the next two sets. The two were evenly matched for most of the fourth set, but the American bagged the decisive break in the final game of the set to take it.

The match got suspended at 3-2 in the fifth set due to bad weather. The rains made it impossible to play on Tuesday as well. They finally resumed the contest on Wednesday, with Fritz gaining the upper hand to win 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Ymer faced Alex Molcan in the first round. The former broke his opponent's serve to start the match and wrapped up the opener in similar fashion. A single break of serve in each of the next two sets in the Swede's favor helped him win the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer odds

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Mikael Ymer at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Fritz overcame a considerable rain delay to finish his comeback win over Hanfmann. He fired 15 aces and won 71% of his first serve points. The American also blasted 42 winners compared to 34 unforced errors.

Ymer, on the other hand, cruised to an easy win over Molcan. He didn't even face a single break point. While he played a great match in the previous round, the Swede will need to raise his level in the next match as the quality of opposition is going to be quite different.

Fritz is a capable player on grass based on his past results. However, he hasn't tasted similar success on the surface this year. In fact, he hasn't won consecutive matches on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Ymer's record against top 10 players is rather dismal. He has lost all 10 of his prior matches against them. He's got a decent game, but lacks a trademark shot to put a hole in his opponent's game, especially the top-ranked ones. For now, Fritz's serve and forehand, if firing on all cylinders, should be able to see him through to the next round.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

