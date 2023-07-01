Wimbledon 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3.

The American has made a good start to the season, chalking up 33 wins from 48 matches, including a title-winning run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the semifinals in Acapulco, Munich, Monte-Carlo and Geneva.

The 25-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of disappointing early exits at the Queen's Club Championships and the Eastbourne International. He squared off against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round at Eastbourne and succumbed to a tough straight-set loss 6-7(3), 6-7(8).

2023 French Open - Day Five

On the other hand, Yannick Hanfmann has also made a positive start to the season, garnering 35 wins from 52 matches. He also made it to the semifinals of the Houston Clay Court Championships and the Mallorca Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals in Chile and Rome.

The 31-year-old surprised on-goers with his sensational performance in Mallorca. He defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Pedro Cachin and Feliciano Lopez en route to the last four, but eventually fell to Adrian Mannarino. The French player outplayed Hanfmann in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-4.

The German will be eager to continue his good form at Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Hanfmann leads the head-to-head against Fritz 1-0. He defeated the American most recently at the 2023 Italian Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Taylor Fritz Yannick Hanfmann

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Five

In an exciting showdown, Taylor Fritz will face off against Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round of Wimbledon. With their contrasting playing styles, this match promises to be a fascinating battle.

Fritz, known for his patient game and accurate groundstrokes, relies heavily on his strong serves. His tactical awareness and ability to find an opening in long rallies make him a formidable opponent. The American's consistent performance throughout the season, coupled with his experience in big tournaments, adds to his mental strength.

On the other side of the net, Hanfmann brings a unique blend of versatility and tenacity to the court. His crafty shot selection, intelligent court positioning, and willingness to also engage in lengthy rallies make him a challenging adversary. The German also possesses a powerful forehand and can adapt to different game situations.

Considering their head-to-head record of 1-0 in Yannick Hanfmann's favor, he enters this match with a psychological advantage. However, Taylor Fritz's ability to control the pace of the match with his consistent shot-making could be a determining factor. The American also reached the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon and will be eager to improve his run.

Hanfmann's current form and versatility could make the contest highly competitive, but Fritz's combination of power and experience should see him through to the second round of Wimbledon.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes