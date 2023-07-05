Wimbledon 2023: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 Wimbledon.

29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon.

Etcheverry was drawn against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round. The former lost a closely contested first set in the tie-break. He led 4-1 in the second set, but dropped six of the next seven games to let the set slip out of his hands.

Etcheverry fell behind 2-0 to start the third set. With his back up against the wall, he turned things around to clinch the set. However, his comeback was halted due to the rains as the match had to be suspended due to the weather.

The play resumed the following day and Etcheverry picked up right where he left off. A single break of serve helped him bag the fourth round. The Argentine led 3-1 in the final set, but Zapata Miralles managed to get back on serve to go 5-4 up.

Etcheverry made one final push after that as he bagged the last three games of the match to complete a 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win. It marked his maiden victory at Wimbledon.

Wawrinka drew Emil Ruusuvuori in his opening round contest. The Swiss trailed by a break in the first set, but managed to level the score. He then broke his opponent's serve towards the end of the set to claim it.

The two were evenly matched for most of the second set. Wawrinka once again snagged the decisive break towards the end of the set to nab it. The Swiss led by a break in the third set, but squandered his advantage down the line.

Wawrinka then managed to secure another break of serve and held on to the lead to win the match 7-5, 7-5, 6-4. This was his first win at the venue since winning his opener back in 2019.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Martin Etcheverry +145 -1.5 (+250) Over 41.5 (-110) Stan Wawrinka -190 +1.5 (-375) Under 41.5 (-125)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Etcheverry's comeback win over Zapata Miralles saw him fight tooth and nail until the last point. He finished the match with 72 winners compared to 66 unforced errors, with some decent serving stats to boot.

Wawrinka, on the other hand, played a solid match against a tricky opponent like Ruusuvuori. He served really well during the important points and focused on controlling his errors. He also utilized the slice shot quite effectively.

Wawrinka will fancy his chances against Etcheverry, who's still a novice on grass and is partial to clay. However, the Swiss hasn't made it past the second round of Wimbledon since 2015. The 38-year old does have experience on his side and if he displays the same level from the first round, he could certainly emerge victorious.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in four sets.

