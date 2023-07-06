Wimbledon 2023: Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (16) Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Paul is into the third round.

16th seed Tommy Paul takes on the unseeded Jiri Lehecka as a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon beckons.

World No. 15 Paul ended the inspired run of comeback man Milos Raonic in the second round. The 26-year-old American took the opener for the loss of four games before taking the second in a tiebreak to take a two-set lead.

A straight-set win looked on the anvil when Paul served for the match at 5-3. He then saw two match points on the Raonic serve in the very next game as the Canadian reduced arrears by taking the third. Raonic, though, rued squandering an early break in the fourth as Paul rallied to bring up his 24th win in 38 matches this season and 5-1 at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the 37th-ranked Lehecka saw off Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets to move into the third round. In a rather lopsided clash, Lehecka dominated proceedings against the reigning Eastbourne champion, dropping only two sets in each set to improve to 23-14 in 2023 and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Earlier in the season, Lehecka made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Banja Luka, and the semifinals in Doha. He made the Round of 16 at both grasscourt tournaments this year.

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The two players have never locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka is into the third round for the first time.

Both Paul and Lehecka look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles.

Both men can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, move well, and also have similar grasscourt pedigrees. Paul, though, has the marginally better record (13-8) on the surface, while Lehecka has gone 4-4.

Lehecka, though, is yet to drop a set in two matches this week, while Paul dropped one to Raonic. Nevertheless, the American should do enough to eke out a hard-fought win.

Pick: Paul in five sets

