Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (WC) Venus Williams vs (WC) Elina Svitolina.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina preview

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take on former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Williams sustained an injury during her very first tournament of the season, the ASB Classic. Following a second-round exit from the event, she was sidelined for five months. The American returned to action at the Libema Open, but fell to teenager Celine Naef in the first round.

Williams then headed to Birmingham to compete in the Rothesay Classic. She defeated Camila Giorgi in a three-set epic to notch up her first win as a 43-year old. She gave Jelena Ostapenko a tough fight in the next round, but eventually lost the contest in three sets.

Williams received a wildcard to participate in this year's Wimbledon, setting up the stage for her 24th appearance at the venue. She didn't compete here last year and made it to the second round back in 2021.

Svitolina returned to action following her birth of her first child earlier this year. Her comeback garnered significant momentum during the clay season. She claimed 17th career title, and first as a mother, at the Strasbourg Open. The Ukrainian then made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina's grass prep started at the Rothesay Classic as well. She was drawn against Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round, but was on the receiving end of a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown. The 28-year old was also given a wildcard by the Wimbledon organizers.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Svitolina leads Williams 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2019 US Open in straight sets.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina odds

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolia at the 2023 Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Williams is one of the best players in the history of Wimbledon. Five of her seven Major titles have come at the venue and she has reached an additional four finals here as well. Alongside sister Serena Williams, she has also claimed six doubles titles at the All England Club.

Svitolina's Wimbledon resume pales in comparison to the American, with a sole semifinal appearance in 2019 being her best result. She suffered a crushing defeat in her only match on grass this year.

Williams has fought well in all of her recent outings and matched her younger opponents stroke for stroke. But one can't ignore how she picks up a new minor injury with every match. Svitolina has the upper hand in their rivalry and hasn't lost to the American since 2015.

Williams' serve still gives her a considerable edge over other players. If she serves well and keeps the points short, she could come out on top. Engaging in long rallies won't do her any favors against Svitolina, whose defensive skills have helped her down the American in the past. It's quite likely that the Ukrainian will score another win over her accomplished opponent.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

