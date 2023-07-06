Wimbledon 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs (11) Daria Kasatkina

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Victoria Azarenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Victoria Azarenka plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

The third round of Wimbledon 2023 is set to witness an exhilarating encounter between 19th seed Victoria Azarenka and 11th seed Daria Kasatkina on Friday.

The 33-year-old Azarenka, hailing from Belarus, has had a strong run so far, securing her spot in the third round with a straight-sets victory over Nadia Podoroska of Argentina (6-3, 6-0).

In her initial match at the Championships, she had a challenging encounter against Chinese qualifier Yue Yuan, which Azarenka eventually won in three sets (6-4, 5-7, 6-4).

Meanwhile, Russia's Daria Kasatkina, who had been barred from participating in Wimbledon 2022 due to the ban imposed on Russians and Belarusians, has made a triumphant return.

Kasatkina, 26, marked her return with a convincing win over wildcard Jodie Burrage (6-0, 6-2) in the second round. In her tournament opener, Kasatkina defeated America's Caroline Dolehide (6-1, 6-4).

Victoria Azarenka vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

In the previous encounters between Victoria Azarenka and Daria Kasatkina, the Belarusian veteran holds a dominant record, leading 3-0. Interestingly, this will be their first meeting on a grass court.

Victoria Azarenka vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under)

Odds will be updated when available

Victoria Azarenka vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Daria Kasatkina in action at Wimbledon 2023

Despite her unfavorable record against Azarenka, Kastkina will be hopeful of getting through to the fourth round with a win on Friday.

Azarenka, with her powerful groundstrokes and experience, is a formidable opponent, but the fact that she hasn't competed much on grass lately could work in her opponent's favor.

Kasatkina, conversely, is coming into this match fresh off some notable wins and could convert that momentum into another victory. Her playstyle, featuring solid, deep strikes on both flanks, suits faster surfaces, which could prove crucial on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Their last match-up saw Azarenka emerge victorious, but Kasatkina was forced to retire due to injury. This time around, if she manages to keep her error count low and exploit any potential vulnerabilities in Azarenka's game, there's a good chance she might pull off an upset.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

