Wimbledon 2024, 1R: N Sriram Balaji’s men’s doubles match, opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule

Ace Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji is all set to pair up with his British partner Luke Johnson and they will aim to make it big in Wimbledon 2024 as they are all set to play their first round on Wednesday, July 3.

The duo reached the third round of the French Open 2024 defeating Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela over alternates Sem Verbeek and Reese Stalder, and wildcards Théo Arribagé and Dan Added in the opening two rounds.

However, their streak ended against Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden pair in the third round. The duo was also part of the Mallorca Championships in June but exited the pre-quarter-final round.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments besides the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. The Wimbledon Championships 2024 will be the 137th edition from July 1 to July 14.

N Sriram Balaji’s Wimbledon 2024 1R opponent

Paris-bound N Sriram Balaji and his British partner Luke Johnson will compete with Croatia and El Salvador pair Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the opening round of Wimbledon 2024.

Notably, Mate Pavic partnered with Lyudmyla Kichenok to secure the mixed doubles Wimbledon title last year. Most recently, Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo clinched the French Open men’s doubles title, making them one of the strong favorites to make it big in the Wimbledon Championships 2024.

N Sriram Balaji’s Wimbledon 2024 1R venue

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London will host the first round between Indo-British pair N Sriram Balaji - Luke Johnson and Croatia - El Salvador pair Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

N Sriram Balaji’s Wimbledon 2024 1R match schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: Approx. 9.15pm IST

N Sriram Balaji’s Wimbledon 2024 1R live streaming and telecast details

Below are the details of platforms where viewers can watch live across various regions:

India: Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports Network

USA: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel, TSN/RDS, ESPN International Fubo, ESPN+, TCPlus

Canada: TSN, RDS, ESPN International, TSN Direct

UK: BBC One, BBC Two BBC iPlayer

Australia: Channel Nine Stan Sport

