Wimbledon kicks off tomorrow with 128 players in the men's draw beginning their chase for the world's oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam title. Most of the attention in the first week will fall on the three big favourites - World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

But other than these three, there are plenty of exciting early round matches to keep an eye out for. Here are our pick of the first-round matches in the men's singles draw to watch out for at the All England Club.

#5 - Alejandro Tabilo (24) vs. Dan Evans

First Career Meeting

Alejandro Tabilo at Wimbledon

27-year-old Alejandro Tabilo is enjoying the best season of his career in 2024. The Chilean left-hander will break into the world's top 20 for the first time on Monday after winning his first grass title in Mallorca. He also won the Auckland title on hardcourts in January and in Santiago on clay in February besides making the semi-finals at the Rome Masters, were he defeated then-top-ranked Djokovic. With his title in Mallorca, Tabilo is one of only two players to reach an ATP final on hard, clay and grass in 2024.

His first-round opponent, Dan Evans, is very familiar with grass and Wimbledon. Evans will be making his ninth appearance in the main draw at the All England Club and will be hoping to turn around his fortunes with the support of his home fans. The 34-year-old Brit is only 3-14 on the ATP Tour this season, dropping from No. 21 in August 2023 to his current ranking of No. 61. The Brit has the game to trouble Tabilo and what better place for him to do that than in front of the British fans at his home Major.

#4. Nicolas Jarry (19) vs. Denis Shapovalov

First Career Meeting

Nicolas Jarry at Wimbledon 2023

Another Chilean - Nicolas Jarry - is also playing the best tennis of his career. Last year, he stretched eventual champion Alcaraz to four tough sets in the third round at Wimbledon. In 2024, the 28-year-old made the final in Buenos Aires and Rome as well as the quarterfinals in Miami.

Jarry would be looking to put his opening-round French Open exit behind him but also comes in without any tune-up events on grass.

His opponent in the first round is the strapping left-handed Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The 25-year-old is a former world No 10 and Wimbledon semifinalist but is now languishing at No 120 in the rankings. Shapovalov has the game to do some damage in the draw but his confidence has taken a severe beating in recent months. If he's able to play at a high level, this first-round match between two big-hitters should be a fun watch.

#3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (17) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

First Career Meeting

Felix Auger-Alissime at Wimbledon 2022

Shapovalov's compatriot, Felix Auger-Aliassime, has also seen his stock drop in recent times. The 23-year-old former World No. 6 saw his ranking fall to No, 36 but a runner-up finish in Madrid helped put him back inside the world's top 20. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2021 but has suffered first round exits the last two years.

He will need to be on song for his first round clash against the powerful Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 28-year-old has won only one match in his previous three main draw appearances at Wimbledon but, with his big serve and heavy groundstrokes, remains one of the dangerous floaters in any draw when he is healthy and fit.

#2. Adrian Mannarino (22) vs. Gael Monfils

Head-to-Head: Monfils leads 5-2 (Mannarino leads 2-1 in grass)

Gael Monfils and Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon 2017

Besides hailing from France, Gael Monfils and Adrian Mannarino have something else in common - they are two of the most ecletic shotmakers in the sport.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where Monfils has not been able to reach the quarterfinals. After injuries saw him drop out of the top 300 at this time last year, the Frenchman is back in the world's top 40 and made the semifinals in Mallorca this week.

On the other hand, Mannarino has struggled in 2024, winning only eight matches against 15 losses on the ATP Tour this year. Wimbledon remains his most successful Slam, having reached the second week on three occasions. But the 36-year-old won a single match in three tune-up events leading into the grasscourt Major.

Monfils has won their last four encounters and given his current form, he should be the favourite to cause an upset here.

#1. Sebastian Korda (20) vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Head-to-Head: First Career Meeting

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships

The first-round match between Sebastian Korda and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard could be an exciting one if both play to their potential. Korda can pound the ball from the baseline and charge the net with ease. His fluid game translates well to grass and he is in good form after reaching the final in Rosmalen and the semifinal at Queen's Club this month.

Mpetshi Perricard, meanwhile, created a buzz by winning his maiden ATP title at the Lyon Open in May. He beat a tough opponent in Tomas Martin Etcheverry to lift the trophy.

The Frenchman will get a second bite at the cherry at Wimbledon after losing a grueling contest against compatriot Maxime Janvier in the final qualifying round. He is through to the main draw as a lucky loser, replacing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who recently pulled out of the tournament.

Honourable Mentions:

Karen Khachanov (21) vs. Aslan Karatsev

Alexander Bublik (23) vs. Jakub Mensik

Sumit Nagal vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Matteo Berrettini vs Marton Fucsovics

