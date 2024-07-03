Wimbledon 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron

Date: Thursday, July 4

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second-Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron preview

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 4.

Trending

Zverev entered the grasscourt swing on the back of a successful time on the red dirt that saw him pick up the title at the Rome Masters and reach the finals at the French Open. He played his first match on grass at the Halle Open. He came back from a set down twice to beat Oscar Otte and Arthur Fils en route to the semifinals where he was beaten by fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(2), 6-4.

Zverev kicked off his Wimbledon campaign against Roberto Carballes Baena in the opening round. Two breaks of serve in favor of Zverev ensured he had the first set in the bag. One break separated the pair in the second set, with Zverev edging the Spaniard on the bigger points. Carballes Baena never looked like coming back from that point and was eventually beaten 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Giron, meanwhile, opened his grasscourt swing with a convincing win over Andy Murray in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. Sixth seed Jack Draper got the better of him in the subsequent round in a three-set epic. He took part in the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle next. He shocked fourth seed Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in the first two rounds before going down to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Giron took on British teen Henry Searle in the opening round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Searle got off to a blistering start on serve and quickly wrapped up the first set. A comprehensive performance in the next three sets saw the American seal a rather comfortable 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Marcos Giron 1-0 in their head-to-head. He won their only encounter at the 2021 Australian Open in four sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -800 -1.5 (-350) Over 37.5 (-105) Marcos Giron +500 +1.5 (+220) Under 37.5 (-135)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron prediction

A blockbuster encounter awaits fans as Alexander Zverev and Marcos Giron prepare to go to battle in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Zverev looked in blistering form during his opener. He served well and wasn't broken once during the match. He won 44 points on his first serve and hit 18 aces. His net play paid dividends too, as he won 24 points as a result of it.

Giron also excelled on serve in his opener. He won 82% of points behind his first serve and hit 10 aces. He was equally impressive at the net, winning 18 out of 23 points. While he excelled in most areas, the unforced errors were the only cause for concern.

Zverev should earn the win in this encounter despite Giron's good form of late. The German's experience at the biggest stage and power-packed grasscourt game gives him the edge. The vast disparity in their results at Championships is also evident with Giron yet to make it past the third round.

While their previous encounter was a tight one, Zverev has come a long way since then. He should seal a comfortable win as he continues his quest for a maiden Slam.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment