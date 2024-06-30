Wimbledon 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev will square off against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 2.

Zverev started the season on a high, leading his team to a maiden United Cup title, and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. He then made the semifinals in Los Cabos and Miami, with a quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells in between.

Zverev got better and better as the clay season progressed. He reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the fourth round of the Madrid Open, and captured his first title of the year at the Italian Open. He continued his good run of form at the French Open, advancing to his second Major final.

The German led Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to one in the summit clash but eventually lost in five sets. He made the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, his only tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon. He secured wins over Oscar Otte, Lorenzo Sonego, and Arthur Fils before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

A runner-up finish in Marrakech is the highlight of Carballes Baena's season. His other notable results include a quarterfinal at the ASB Classic in Auckland and a third-round showing at the Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard competed in the Mallorca Championships to kick off his grass swing. He sneaked past compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets but fell to Gael Monfils in the second round.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Zverev leads Carballes Baena 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Alexander Zverev

-3000

Roberto Carballes Baena

+1000



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

After great results at the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Zverev will be keen to make an impact at Wimbledon. The grass court Major remains the final frontier for him to master as he hasn't been beyond the fourth round here.

Carballes Baena has enjoyed a decent level of success this year, although most of it has been limited to clay. 11 of his 16 victories this season have been on the red dirt. Additionally, the Spaniard has only one win from five main draw appearances at Wimbledon.

Carballes Baena has also fared quite poorly against quality opposition throughout his career. He has a dismal 1-17 record against top-10 players and has lost all matches against them in straight sets. Given his record against higher-ranked players, it's unlikely he'll offer Zverev a significant challenge when they meet.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

