Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview

Andy Murray photographed ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Two-time champion and home favorite Andy Murray is slated to take on Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday, July 2, in what could very likely be his final bow in SW19.

Trending

Murray kicked off his grasscourt swing at the cinch Championships. He registered an emphatic three-set win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over his much younger opponent Alexei Popyrin in the opening round. He lasted just five games in his second-round encounter against Jordan Thompson after he was forced to withdraw due to a struggling with an issue in his right leg.

Injuries have been a huge cause for concern for the 37-year-old this season. He's featured in eighteen matches so far this year out of which he's only managed to win six. He was 0-4 at the start of the season and only picked up his first win in Qatar against Alexandre Muller in the first round. His best result yet is a third-round showing in Miami.

Machac on the contrary has had a breakthrough 2024 season. He kicked off the year brilliantly, reaching the third round at the Australian Open, and the quarterfinals in Marseille and Miami. He overcame the likes of Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, and Matteo Arnaldi before succumbing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Machac enters Wimbledon having played just one grasscourt match in Halle where he was brushed aside in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 by Arthur Fils.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Tomas Machac leads Andy Murray 2-0 in their head-to-head. They last faced off at the Miami Open earlier this year which Mahac won in three sets 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray +210 +1.5 (+100) Over 38.5 (-120) Tomas Machac -275 -1.5 (-140) Under 38.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac prediction

Tomas Machac at the 2024 French Open

Murray has scarcely featured this season and looked incredibly rusty during his Queen's Club campaign. He held his nerve and plowed through his opener in a tight three contest, but another injury setback forced him to retire hurt during his second-round encounter.

He will, however, look to turn things around at the Wimbledon Championships, a place that holds a special place in his heart. He holds a 61-13 match record at the Championships and a 119 – 30 match record on the grass overall. He's won eight titles including two Wimbledon crowns.

Tomas Machac on the contrary has played just two matches on the grass and is yet to register his first win on the surface. He lost his Wimbledon opener to Cameron Norrie last year and to Arthur Fils earlier this year in Halle.

The odds favor Machac heading into the encounter given his consistency on tour this season and it could very well lead to his first victory on the grass. Murray, meanwhile, lacks match fitness and could do down to Machac for a third time this year if he isn't up to the ask early. There is no discounting a surprise from the two-time Champion, however, in what could very likely be his final outing at SW19.

Serving will and keeping points short will be key. We can also expect most of the action from the back of the court given that the pair rarely come to net. All in all, we can expect another thriller between the two who went the distance the last time they played.

Pick: Machac in four sets.

