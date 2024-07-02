Wimbledon 2024: Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris

Date: July 3, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris preview

Shelton at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Fourteenth seed Ben Shelton will square off against Lloyd Harris in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday (July 3).

Shelton has made a hot and cold start to the season so far, chalking up 20 wins from 34 matches, including a title-winning run at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. He also reached the semifinals of the ASB Classic and the Dallas Open.

The American entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Mallorca Tennis Championships. He started his SW19 campaign with a tough 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Mattia Bellucci in the first round. Shelton will be keen to build on this win and continue his run in London.

Harris at the Wimbledon Championships 2024

Meanwhile, Lloyd Harris has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He's chalked up valuable title-winning runs in the Gwangju, Shenzhen and Surbiton Challengers. He also entered the main draw of the Australian Open, but couldn't make his mark against Quentin Halys in the first round.

The South African has been brilliant at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships so far. He posted three wins to enter the main draw via the qualifiers and then edged past Alex Michelson in a thrilling five-set bout. The 27-year-old defeated Michelson 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-6(9) in three hours and 31 minutes.

Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ben Shelton and Lloyd Harris is locked at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Lloyd Harris

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Ben Shelton will feel relieved to begin his campaign in London with a win. The youngster has been slightly shaky in the past few weeks and needs to be more clinical on the men's tour. He created 14 breakpoint opportunities in the first round, but only converted two of those chances.

Harris, on the contrary, has been a stand-out performer on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He is yet to find his feet on the main tour, but looks poised to make the transition soon. The South African won 87% of his first-serve points and rocketed 34 aces in the first round. Against a player like Shelton, he will need to be on his toes throughout the contest.

Two players with a more than handy serve will battle it out for a place in the third round of Wimbledon. Their record on grass slightly favors the underdog Harris, but Shelton's remarkable five-set win should boost his confidence and help him enter the last 32 in London.

Pick: Shelton to win in four sets.

