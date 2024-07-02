Wimbledon 2024: Bianca Andreescu vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs (26) Linda Noskova

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India- Disney+ Hotstar

Bianca Andreescu vs Linda Noskova preview

2024 French Open - Day 2

The second round of the Ladies' singles at Wimbledon 2024 will feature a match between 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 26th seed Linda Noskova. Andreescu made a comeback in 2024 after a lengthy injury layoff. The former World No. 4 played her first tournament of the season at the French Open. She made it to the 3R, losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

The grass-court season saw mixed results for Andreescu. She lost in the opening round of the Bad Homburg Open against Anna Blinkova. However, at the Libema Open, the Canadian made a run to the final, losing to Liudmila Samsononva.

Andreescu used her protected ranking to enter the main draw at Wimbledon. In the 1R, the Canadian secured an impressive victory over Jacqueline Cristian of Romania in straight sets.

Linda Noskova started the season with a semi-final run at the Brisbane International, losing to Elena Rybakina. At the Australian Open, Noskova made it to the quarter-finals before losing to Dayana Yastremska. Her quarter-final run included a victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round. However, Noskova's performances gradually tapered off as the season progressed owing to her poor clay season.

The grass court results before Wimbledon were not encouraging for Noskova. She lost against Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Berlin Ladies Open and to Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open. At Wimbledon, Noskova defeated former Grand Slam finalist Sara Errani in straight sets in R1.

Bianca Andreescu vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

This is going to be the first encounter between the two players, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu -125 -1.5 (+170) TBD Linda Noskova +100 +1.5 (-250) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs Linda Noskova prediction

Andreescu served exceptionally well against Cristain in the first round. The Candian won 90% of her first-serve points. On the return wing, Andreescu was severe on her opponent's second serve as she won 62% of the return points on the second serve of Cristian.

Noskova too served well, as she won 78% of her first-serve points. However, the Czech player made as many as 36 unforced errors in just two sets. She managed to counter that drawback by hitting 43 winners.

Even though Noskova is the seeded player, the advantage in this match lies with Andreescu. The Canadian player is serving exceptionally well and her recent form on grass has been very good. Noskov's propensity to make excessive unforced errors might go against her.

Pick: The Canadian to win in straight sets

