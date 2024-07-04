Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs (16) Ugo Humbert

Date: Friday, July 5

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third-Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Brandon Nakashima vs Ugo Humbert preview

Brandon Nakashima is set to square off against 16th seed Ugo Humbert in a tantalizing third-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 5.

Brandon Nakashima at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

Nakashima has had an incredible run on grass this year, picking up 8 wins in 11 games. He reached back-to-back semifinals at the Surbiton Challenger and in Stuttgart, losing to Leandro Riedi and Jack Draper, respectively. His Queen's Club outing, on the contrary, was cut short in the second round by eventual finalist Lorenzo Musetti.

Nakashima kicked off his Wimbledon campaign with a thumping 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over 18th seed Sebastian Baez in the opening round. He sealed an equally comprehensive 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Jordan Thompson in the subsequent round to seal a spot in the third.

Ugo Humbert at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

Humbert also kicked off his Grasscourt Swing in style with a run to the semifinal at the Libema Open. Top seed Alex de Minaur, however, got the better of him at that stage in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-3. He failed to replicate that form in the subsequent weeks, going down in his openers at both the cinch Championships and Mallorca Championships.

Humbert warded off Alexander Shevchenko in a five-set epic 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-7(3), 6-1 to kick off his Wimbledon campaign. Up against the big-serving Botic van de Zandschulp next, Humbert sealed a topsy-turvy tie-breaker to bag the first set. Sets two and three, in stark comparison, were extremely one-sided with Humbert going on to seal an emphatic 7-6(9), 6-1, 6-3 win.

Brandon Nakashima vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Brandon Nakashima and Ugo Humbert have yet to face off in professional competition so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -115 - - Ugo Humbert -110 - -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM, the rest to be added once updated)

Brandon Nakashima vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Fans can expect a thriller between Brandon Nakashima and Ugo Humbert in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, with both players entering the contest evenly stacked.

Nakashima has been in brilliant form so far at the All England Club and is yet to drop a set. He had an especially great outing in the previous round where he won an incredible 82% points behind his first serve, hit nine aces, and didn't drop serve once.

He was equally good on the return, winning 37 out of 78 receiving points and breaking serve five times. He was also extremely consistent from the back of the court and racked up 37 winners in comparison to 12 unforced errors.

Humbert, meanwhile, plowed through his opener displaying incredible mental fortitude along the way. He was much more comprehensive during his second-round encounter, particularly at the net where he won an incredible 15 out of 18 points. He was decent on serve but lacked consistency. His attacking mindset did work in his favor though and could be a vital tool in his arsenal.

Both players have reached the fourth round at the Championships in the past and will be eager to do so once again. Nakashima heads into the encounter with a slight edge given his current form and power-packed grass court game. Humbert will have to be at his best on serve and continuously attack the net if he is to seal the win.

Pick: Nakashima in five sets.

