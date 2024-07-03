Wimbledon 2024: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview

Garcia at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Twenty-third seed Caroline Garcia will take on Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Trending

Garcia has made a decent start to the season by amassing 16 wins from 29 matches, including a semifinal run at the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She also made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, losing to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The 30-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a mediocre second-round exit at the French Open. She started her campaign with a formidable win against Anna Blinkova, 6-4, 7-5. Garcia will be keen to make a significant impact on her 11th appearance in London.

Bernarda Pera at The Championships - Wimbledon (Source: GETTY)

Bernarda Pera, meanwhile, is yet to find her best form on the women's tour this year. She's chalked up second-round exits at the Adelaide International, BNP Paribas Open and the 2024 French Open, where she lost to Varvara Gracheva.

The American entered Wimbledon on the back of a first-round exit at the Libema Open. She started her campaign with an excellent three-set win over Anastasia Potapova, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6). Pera has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pera leads the head-to-head against Garcia 2-0. She defeated the Frenchwoman most recently at the 2020 Qatar Open in Doha.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera odds

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Garcia at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Both players had a disppointing run during the clay court swing and will be keen to redeem themselves on grass.

Garcia won 79% of her first serve points and saved five crucial break points against Blinkova. Her best result at the Wimbledon Championships has been fourth-round finishes in 2017 and 2022. She has solid all-around game and likes to function mostly from the baseline.

Pera, on the contrary, showcased her resilience with a brilliant comeback win against Potapova. She lost her serve three times against the Russian and will need to make amends in the next match. The American likes to control the tempo between rallies and has a decent all-around game.

Garcia's powerful groundstrokes and high tactical acumen should come in handy in this bout. She should be able to pass this tricky challenge and enter the third round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.

