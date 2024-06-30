Wimbledon 2024: Caroline Wozniacki vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (Q) Alycia Parks

Date: July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Caroline Wozniacki vs Alycia Parks preview

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Rothesay Classic. (Photo: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns with Alycia Parks in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Trending

Wozniacki's grass swing started at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham where she faced fifth seed Elise Mertens in the opening round. The Dane was no match for her opponent that day and lost to her 6-4, 6-1.

Wozniacki then headed to Germany for the Bad Homburg Open and was drawn against Elina Svitolina in the first round. The 33-year-old snagged the first set but lost the next set in a tie-break.

The match was suspended after a few games in the third set. When the play resumed the next day, Wozniacki rallied from a break down to score a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 win. She next defeated Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets to make the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki faced Emma Navarro for a spot in the last four. Unfortunately, she injured herself in the middle of the match and retired at the start of the third set. Nevertheless, she returned to the top 100 of the WTA rankings following this result.

Parks was losing matches left and right, and then turned things around by winning the singles and doubles title at the Gaiba Challenger a couple of weeks ago. She carried the momentum into the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon, and beat all three of her opponents in straight sets to make the main draw.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Caroline Wozniacki

-165 +1.5 (-400)

2 sets (-190)

Alycia Parks

+130 -1.5 (+260)

3 sets (+135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks at the 2024 Linz Open. (Photo: Getty)

Just when it looked like Wozniacki was rounding into form, she sustained an injury. If she's fully fit for her upcoming match, then she will be feeling confident after beating some quality opponents at the Bad Homburg Open.

Parks' rough patch seems to be behind her and while she has won quite a few matches recently, her true level will be tested once she goes up against a top player.

The American's huge serve is quite an asset. However, she's prone to hitting quite a few double faults as she doesn't take any pace off of her second serve as well. Wozniacki's defensive tactics will be put to the test against Parks' aggressive shotmaking.

Wimbledon is the only Major where Wozniacki is yet to go beyond the fourth round. This will be her first appearance at the venue since 2019 but Parks could potentially spoil her return based on her recent results.

Pick: Alycia Parks to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback