Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Quentin Halys

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Christopher Eubanks vs Quentin Halys preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Christopher Eubanks will open his 2024 Wimbledon campaign against French qualifier Quentin Halys in the first round on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Eubanks opened his grasscourt swing in Stuttgart but suffered a shock opening-round defeat to compatriot Brandon Nakashima in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-4. He kicked off his Halle campaign in style the subsequent week, seeing off Pedra Martinez in the opening round. He toppled defending champions and seventh seed Alexander Bublik in a three-set epic 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

An in-form Zhizhen Zhang turned the tables on him in the quarterfinals, however, edging him in three tight sets 7-4, 4-6, 7-5. Seeded eighth at the Mallorca Championships last week, Eubanks was shocked in his opener 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Czech starlet Jakub Mensik.

Halys on the contrary entered the 2024 Wimbledon Championships without a single match played on the grass this year. He kicked off his campaign in the qualifiers with a resounding 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot and seventh seed Gregoire Barrere in the first round.

A much tougher encounter awaited him in the second round against home favorite Jay Clark. The pair split the first two sets evenly, but a late charge from the Frenchman saw him seal a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win. A brilliant display of hitting from the back of the court coupled with some impressive serving saw Hayls sweep aside Beibit Zhukayev in the final round of qualifying in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and book his spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon main draw.

Christopher Eubanks vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

Christopher Eubanks and Quentin Halys are yet to face off in professional competition so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks -120 -1.5 (+155) Over 43.5 (-125) Quentin Halys -110 +1.5 (-225) Under 43.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Christopher Eubanks vs Quentin Halys prediction

Quentin Halys at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Christopher Eubanks has had a sub-par year so far, but everything could change with another deep run at Wimbledon. It's no secret that the grass is arguably his favorite surface. His biggest scalps on the ATP tour have also come on the grass. He won his only title at the Mallorca last year and then reached the last eight at SW19.

Quentin Halys on the contrary has barely featured on the ATP tour this season, having played just four matches on it with a 2-2 match record. He's also not played much tennis in the lead-up to the grasscourt swing and could display signs of rust against a formidable opponent. His strong baseline game will need to be in full flow from the start or it could be an extremely one-sided contest.

Both players had an impressive campaign at the Championships last year and will be eager to make a deep run this time around too. Eubanks, however, holds the edge with the more explosive game on the grass. His serve could set them apart if it gets going.

Pick: Eubanks in four sets.

