Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Anca Todoni

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network, Disney+ Hotstar

Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Second seed Coco Gauff will square off against Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 3.

Trending

Gauff kicked off her Grasscourt Swing at the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin last week. She comfortably saw off the tricky Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the first round. Gauff advanced to the semifinals after Ons Jabeur was forced to withdraw from their clash due to illness. The American won the first set in the tie-breaker 7-6 (9) in 68 minutes. Her run was brought to a halt by compatriot and good friend Jessica Pegula in the semifinals in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Gauff opened her campaign in SW19 against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American first-round clash. Gauff cruised through the first set courtesy of some clinical all-court attacking play. She broke thrice en route to a one-sided opening set. More of the same followed in the second as Gauff's muscle from the back of the court proved to be too much for Dolehide. She wrapped up the match convincingly 6-1, 6-2 in the tenth game of the second set with her sixth break of the night.

Todoni, meanwhile, opened her Wimbledon campaign in the qualifiers. She defeated Ekaterina Makarova in the opening round 6-3, 6-2. Thirty-second seed Kimberly Birrell edged her in a tight opener in their second-round encounter. Todoni, however, displayed great mental fortitude to eventually seal an emphatic 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-4 win. She then beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-2, 6-4 in the final round of qualifying to seal her first-ever Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Up against Olga Danilovic in the opener, Todoni edged the Serb in a tight opening set to take a 1-0 set lead. A masterful display of hitting from the back of the court in the second set, particularly on the return, helped her seal a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Anca Todoni are yet to face off in professional competition, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -2500 -1.5 (-450) Under 18.5 (-140) Anca Todoni +950 +1.5 (+280) Over 18.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Anca Todoni prediction

Coco Gauff was in blistering form during her Wimbledon opener and could be in for the long haul if she continues in this rich vein of form. She dropped just three games, winning a whopping 86% of points behind her first serve. She was equally impressive while returning, breaking serve six times in the ten opportunities presented. She also hit fifteen big winners throughout the match.

Todoni, meanwhile, has played four matches at the Championships already and has looked the better player for most of it. She's lost one set and dropped serve just four times across at the event so far. She's not been afraid to attack the net either and has found plenty of success behind it.

Gauff enters this contest as the firm favorite despite the magical run Todoni has had up until this point. It will take a monumental effort from the Romanian teen if she is to pull off the win.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

