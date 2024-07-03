Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal

Date: July 5, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £2,700,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal preview

Coco Gauff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (IMAGE: GETTY)

Second seed Coco Gauff will square off against UK's Sonay Kartal in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Gauff, 20, has evolved into a top competitor on the women's tour, particularly in the last few years. She won her first Major at the 2023 US Open. Her 2024 also began promisingly, with successful defence of her title in Auckland in January. The American has been in fine form this year, putting together semi-final runs in at Grand Slams in Melbourne and Paris, as well as other tournaments in Indian Wells, Rome and Berlin.

Gauff started her Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a resounding 6-1, 6-2 win over Caroline Dolehide. She chalked up an almost identical score in the next game, brushing aside Romania's Anca Alexia Todoni with a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline. Having already bettered her result from Wimbledon 2023, where she was ousted in the first round, Gauff will now be determined to build on her solid start this year.

Sonay Kartal has already pulled off a couple of upsets at Wimbledon 2024 so far

Britain's Sonay Kartal, ranked 298th in the world, will take on Gauff in round three. The 22-year-old has made a name for herself on the ITF circuit in the last couple of years. She has chalked up title-winning runs at W35 Nottingham, W35 Loughborough, as well as W35 Monzon in Spain this year.

The Brit has been outstanding at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships so far. She entered the main draw via qualifiers, and has now outsmarted higher-ranked players like Sorana Cirstea and Clara Burel in the first two rounds. Kartal defeated the Burel in three-sets, advancing to the third round 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Kartal is 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal odds

Coco Gauff vs Sonay Kartal prediction

With a strong start at the beginning of the Wimbledon Championships this year, Coco Gauff can now leave her early exit in 2023 behind her. The American is now among the most consistent players on tour and will be aiming to go the distance in London this time.

Kartal, on the contrary, is living a dream at the All England Club. She is already the furthest she has been at Wimbledon in her career so far. The 22-year-old displayed immense character to get the job done in both matches, and has a great opportunity to get a huge scalp in the form of Gauff on Thursday. Kartal has a patient all-around game and good decision-making on court.

Gauff will be the favorite going into this game. Both players will face each other for the first time on tour, which will make the tie interesting to witness. However, the second seed should ultimately be able to see past this tricky opponent.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

