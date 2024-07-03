Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (9) Maria Sakkari

Date: July 5, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkarri preview

Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Former World No. 10 Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari will lock horns in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

British tennis sensation Raducanu looks to mean business on the women's tour this year. She's made a bright start to the season so far by chalking up 15 wins from 24 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Nottingham Open. She also reached the last eight in Eastbourne, but couldn't get past Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The 21-year-old started her campaign in Wimbledon with an emphatic win against Renata Zarazua. She then outclassed Elise Mertens under 90 minutes in the second round, 6-1, 6-2. Raducanu will fancy her chances of entering the second week in London.

Sakkari at the Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, has made an optimistic start to the season so far. She came close to capturing her first title at the BNP Paribas Open, but couldn't fend off Iga Swiatek in the finals. The Greek also made the last four in Charleston, where she was outplayed by Danielle Collins.

Sakkari began her campaign in London with a flawless win against Mccartney Kessler. She then outmuscled Arantxa Rus in the second round, 7-5, 6-3. The 28-year-old will be keen to chalk up a strong result on her eighth appearance in London.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Raducanu leads the head-to-head against Sakkari 1-0. She defeated the Greek at the 2021 US Open Championships in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu Maria Sakkari

Odds will be updated when available.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Emma Raducanu put up a phenomenal perfomance against Elise Mertens in the second round. She raced to a 5-0 lead and kept the pressure on her opponent throughout the match. Her flat groundstrokes and exquisite movement created a lot of problems for the Belgian.

Sakkari, meanwhile, also put up a confident performance, winning 83% of her first serve points against Rus. She was clinical during crucial moments and kept a check on her errors. The Greek has a solid all-around game and is one of the best athletes on the tour.

Radaucanu showed her potential last month with a brilliant win against Jessica Pegula. She faces a similar challenge against a top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the third round. Considering their results this year, Sakkari will be the favourite to continue her run in London. However, Raducanu's current form suggests that the Brit has every chance of causing an upset in this bout.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

