Wimbledon 2024: Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (11) Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson

Date: July 1, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson preview

Collins at the Internationaux de Strasbourg - Day 7

11th seed Danielle Collins will take on Clara Tauson in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday (July 1, 2024).

Collins has made a fantastic start to the season, amassing 32 wins from 43 matches, including title-winning runs in the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and secured a runner-up finish in Strasbourg, where she lost to Madison Keys in the final.

The American will enter Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing second-round exit in Paris. She started her campaign by cruising past Caroline Dolehide, but couldn't get the job done against Olga Danilovic. The Serbian outclassed Collins in a thrilling encounter, 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4.

Clara Tauson at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 4

Clara Tauson, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season trying to adjust her game on the main tour. She reached the second round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian defeated Tauson in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The Dane will enter Wimbledon on the back of early exits in the Eastbourne International and the Libema Open. Despite a good performance against Jule Niemeier, the German defeated her in the first round, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4. Tauson will be keen to present a stern challenge to Collins next.

Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Collins leads the head-to-head Tauson 2-0. She defeated the Dane most recently in the 2022 Australian Open.

Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson odds

Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson prediction

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Danielle Collins has been the surprise package on the women's tour this year. Playing in her last season on tour, the American has churned out brilliant results so far. She captured her first WTA 1000 title in Miami and also lifted the cup in Charleston. Her solid all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court can cause problems for any opponent.

Tauson, on the contrary, is still finding her feet on the main tour. At 21 years old, she's registered some impressive results and has a bright future ahead. Her versatile all-around game and effortless movement on court will help her cause in the first round.

Considering their record on grass and experience at the highest level, a close encounter will be on the cards in London. Collins has struggled to make it past the second round at Wimbledon in the last three years, but her recent form should see her pass this test against Tauson.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

