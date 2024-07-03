Wimbledon 2024: Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Dalma Galfi

Date: July 4, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi preview

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

11th seed Danielle Collins will face qualifier Dalma Galfi in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Collins took on Clara Tauson, who made the fourth round of the French Open last month, in her opener here. The match started with five straight service breaks, with the American gaining the upper hand to lead 3-2. She broke her opponent's serve once again in the final game of the first set to take it.

The match was suspended halfway through the second set, and resumed the following day. Both players remained steady on serve throughout the set, and Tauson even saved a match point to force a tie-break. Collins easily outplayed her younger rival in the tie-break to score a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.

Galfi rallied from a set down twice in the qualifying rounds, and then beat Olga Danilovic in straight sets to secure her place in the main draw. She was up against Mayar Sherif in the first round.

Galfi cruised through the opening set as she dropped only one game in it. The second set was equally routine as she raced ahead 4-0 and held on to the lead to register a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi head-to-head

Galfi leads Collins 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in the first round of the 2023 Indian Wells Open in straight sets.

Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins







Dalma Galfi









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Danielle Collins vs Dalma Galfi prediction

Dalma Galfi at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Collins was tested by Tauson in the previous round but she managed to overpower her opponent in the end. She struck 37 winners compared to 26 unforced errors during the match.

Galfi played her best match of the tournament to ease past Mayar. She had to fight for her life in all of her qualifying round matches but proved to be too good for her opponent in her opener. She hit 17 winners and had only eight unforced errors.

Wimbledon ranks as Collins' least successful Major, with a third-round showing in 2019 being her best result at the venue. Galfi made the third round here last year, which is as far as she has reached at a Major in her career.

Galfi managed to one-up Collins the last time they crossed paths. However, the slow conditions at Indian Wells don't align that well with the American's game plan. She prefers playing in fast conditions, and while she hasn't done too well at Wimbledon in the past, she should be able to edge past Galfi this time.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

