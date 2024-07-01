Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Second-Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 3.

Trending

Medvedev wrapped his claycourt swing on a high with a quarterfinal finish in Madrid and a run to the fourth round in Paris. He played his first match on the grass at the Terra Wortmann Open as the third seed. He saw off Nuno Borges in straight sets in his opener before going down to eventual semifinalist Zhizhen Zhang in a shock second-round defeat.

Medvedev opened his campaign in SW19 against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. The Russian seized the early break in the first set with some blistering ball striking from the back of the court. He went on to comfortably wrap up the first set. A single break proved decisive again in the second as Medvedev took a two-sets to zero lead. An early for Medvedev in the third set saw him take an early 4-1 lead. He continued to press from the baseline and hit a heavy ball despite being in control for the most part. He would eventually seal a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Muller, on the contrary, splits his time between the ATP and Challenger circuits. He compiled a 10-11 match record heading into the Wimbledon Championships with a run to the fourth round in Rome being his best result yet.

Muller chose to compete in a couple of claycourt challenger after the French Open. He picked up the title in Lyon, overcoming compatriot and top seed Hugo Gaston in an epic final. He played his first match on the grass this season against Gaston once again in the first round of the Championships. A clinical display across all three sets saw him wrap up a comfortable 6-4, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Alexandre Muller are yet to face off in professional competition so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -5000 - - Alexandre Muller +1100 - -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller predictions

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

A tantalizing encounter awaits fans as Daniil Medvedev and Alexandre Muller head into their second-round encounter on the back of brilliant first-round wins.

Medvedev was in a simply stunning knick during his opener. He was fantastic on serve and particularly destructive on his forehand. His blistering ball-striking also meant that he wasn't required to approach the net often, a tactic he's seldom used in the past.

Muller's first serve is one to look out for. It is hard, keeps low and could pose a serious threat going forward. He was particularly good on the return during his opener, taking the ball early and attacking whenever the opportunities presented themselves. He hit a whopping 41 winners in his previous encounter and we could very likely see more of the same if he continues in the same rich vein of form.

Despite the pair heading into the clash evenly matched, Medvedev should make it through given his greater experience on tour. While grass is very evidently not his favorite surface, he has started strong this year and maybe we could see him go all the way. Only time will tell.

Pick: Medvedev in four sets.

