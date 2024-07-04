Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | India - Disney+ Hotstar | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Fifth seed and Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will play against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the third round of Wimbledon 2024. The current World No. 5 has made two finals in 2024, losing to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open respectively. He lost to Alex de Minaur in the fourth round at the French Open.

The grass court form of Medvedev has not been great coming into this year's Wimbledon. He only played at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where he suffered a shock defeat against Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

Medvedev started his Wimbledon campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Aleksander Kovacevic in the first round. In the second round, he lost the first set against Alexandre Muller but recovered to win the match in four sets in the second round.

Looking at the other side of the net, Jan-Lennard Struff won his maiden ATP title at the Bavarian International, beating Taylor Fritz in the final. Barring that title win in Munich, Struff's rest of the season has been underwhelming. The German did not make it to the second week at any of the majors this year. In the second and third rounds, he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic and Alex de Minaur at the Australian and the French Open, respectively.

The grass season saw the 34-year-old make back-to-back quarter-finals at the Stuttgart and the Terra Wortmann Open. He retired against Brandon Nakashima in Stuttgart and lost to Jannik Sinner in Halle. At this year's Wimbledon, Struff has had to play tough four-setters to get past Fabian Marozsan and Zhang Zhizhen. In the eight sets of tennis that Struff has played, three have gone to tiebreaks.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head 5-1. The Russian player won their last match at the 2021 Davis Cup.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jan-Lennard Struff +155 TBD TBD Daniil Medvedev -200 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Medvedev won 70% of his service points in his second-round match. However, he could only win 38% of the return points. He found it difficult to convert break-point opportunities and could only break his opponent four times in 14 chances. However, Medvedev came to the net 45 times, winning 67% of the points. Such extensive net play is new for the Russian, who is known for his baseline prowess.

Struff won 84% of his points behind the first serve. He complemented his big serving with accurate net play, winning 74% of the net points, coming to the net 50 times in four sets.

Struff's only win against Medvedev came on grass at the Terra Wortmann Open in 2021. Medvedev beat Struff in the 2021 edition of Wimbledon. The match might see tiebreaks as both players have a big serve. However, given the overall head-to-head and current form, Medvedev is the favorite to win the match.

Pick - Medvedev to win in four sets

