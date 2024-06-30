Wimbledon 2024 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino

Day 1 of Wimbledon 2024 will take place on June 30, with the first round of the singles tournaments taking place. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will start his campaign against Mark Lajal while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be up against Yannick Hanfmann.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Aleksandar Kovacevic while tenth seed Dimitrov will lock horns with Dusan Lajovic. The likes of Stan Wawrinka, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2024.

#1. Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino

Gael Monfils and Adrian Mannarino will face one another in the first round of Wimbledon 2024. It will be the eighth encounter between the two.

Both Frenchmen will be entering the grass-court Major at the back of contrasting runs at the Mallorca Championship. While Mannarino suffered a second-round exit, Monfils went all the way to the semifinals.

The latter has won 16 out of 30 matches so far in 2024 while Mannarino has triumphed in just eight out of 24 fixtures. The 37-year-old will enter the match as the favorite to win and given his better run of form, there is a good chance of him coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Gael Monfils

#2. Mariano Navone vs Lorenzo Sonego

31st seed Mariano Navone will face Lorenzo Sonego in the openming round of Wimbledon 2024. It will be the very first encounter between the two.

Both players last competed at the Rothesay Classic in Eastbourne, with Navone exiting in the first round while Sonego reached the Round of 16. The Argentine has won 13 out of 23 matches so far this season, while the Italian has won just ten out of 27 encounters.

While Sonego has not been in the best of form so far this season, he has had decent performances on grass throughout his career and there's a good chance he could edge out Navone to reach the second round.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego

#3. Zhang Zhizhen vs Maxime Janvier

32nd seed Zhang Zhizhen will face Maxime Janvier in the first round of Wimbledon. The two will square off for the very first time.

Zhang will be entering the grass-court Major at the back of a first-round exit in Eastbourne while Janvier had to go through the qualifying rounds to reach the tournament's main draw for the very first time in his career.

While the Chinese has won 17 out of 35 matches so far in 2024, the Frenchman has mostly competed in Challenger Tournaments. Zhang will enter the match as the favorite to win, and his experience on the ATP tour should see him go through to the second round of Wimbledon.

Predicted Winner: Zhang Zhizhen

#4. Tallon Griekspoor vs Pablo Carreno Busta

27th seed Tallon Griekspoor will face Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of Wimbledon. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Spaniard winning their previous encounter 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4.

Both players suffered opening-round defeats in their respective previous tournaments, with Griekspoor losing in Halle while Carreno Busta lost in Mallorca.

The Dutchman has won 20 out of 36 matches so far while the Spaniard has mostly taken part in Challenger events in 2024. While Carreno Busta's experience cannot be written off, Griekspoor has the prerequisites to play well on grass and there is a fair chance of him defeating the Spaniard without much problems.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor

