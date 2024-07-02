Wimbledon 2024: Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Tournament: Wimbledon, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize: £50,000,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN, UK - BBC, Canada - TSN, India - Disney+ Hotstar

Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

The 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov will take on Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon. The former World No. 10 has struggled to find form in 2024, as he is making a comeback from a knee injury that he sustained in 2023. The Canadian has not managed to make any meaningful title runs at any of the events and has a 10-15 record this season.

Even in the majors, Shapovalov has not been able to produce his best tennis. He was knocked out of the first round of the Australian Open, losing to Jakub Mensik. At the French Open, the Canadian fared better, as he reached the 3R before falling against eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The grass-court season has not been good for Shapovalov either. He only played one event on the grass before Wimbledon at the Stuttgart Open. He lost against Matteo Berrettini in the second round. However, at Wimbledon, Shapovalov produced an inspired performance and defeated the 19th seed Nicolas Jarry in straight sets.

Daniel Altmaier had one good result in 2024 so far. He reached the quarter-final of the ASB Classic where he had to retire from his match against Arthur Fils. At both the majors of the year, the German got knocked out in the early rounds. He lost against Karen Khachanov in the 1R of the Australian Open and lost against ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the French Open.

The Wimbledon is the only grass-court event that Altmaier has taken part in. The German won a marathon five-setter against Arthur Ferry of the UK in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

This will be the first time the two players will face off against each other on the ATP Tour.

Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -650 -1.5 (-275) Over 37.5 (-105) Daniel Altmaier +400 +1.5 (+190) Under 37.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Shapovalov's serving was in full flow in his 1R match. Against Jarry, the Canadian won 83% of his first serve points. Even his second serve was very useful, as Shpaovalov won 76% of his points on his second serve. The Canadian showed improved net play as he won 82% of net points to completely dominate his opponent.

Altmaier made 56 unforced errors through the course of his 1R match. His first-serve percentage was an impressive 79%, but his second-serve points percentage was below 40%. The German came to the net extensively, winning 64% of the net points.

Shapovalov has shown glimpses of returning to his peak form in the 1R. His serving has hit its stride, giving the Canadian the edge in the upcoming encounter. Also, Altmaier played a long five-set match, meaning the Canadian will be fresher.

Pick - Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

